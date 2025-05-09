The search is on for the Scottish voice of Lidl's new checkout experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you ever wanted to be the voice of Lidl, this could be your big chance.

The supermarket chain has launched a nationwide search to find a Scottish voice for new self-checkouts, which are set to appear in all stores in Scotland by this October.

In a move that is sure to strike a chord with shoppers, the retailer is setting up a dedicated ‘Audition Line’, inviting Scots to submit recordings of themselves reciting familiar phrases from the bagging area. A panel of Lidl judges will review the entries, with the winning voice set to become the official sound of Lidl’s Scottish self-checkouts.

And an Audition Booth will also be popping up at the Kingsway store in Dundee this weekend, inviting people to step inside, grab the mic and give it laldy reciting famous lines from the bagging area.

An Audition Booth will be in Lidl's Kingsway store this weekend.

The investment of almost £3 million in the roll-out of self-service tills across all Lidl stores in Scotland – which the company says is part of its continued commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experience and is in response to insights showing that Scots value easy and convenient checkouts.

In a recent survey, 87% of those in the North East said they prefer a choice between staffed tills and self-checkouts, while 59% say they choose self-checkouts for speed and convenience.

To audition, all budding voiceover artists need to do is text the word ‘audition’ to +447 4183 97936 via WhatsApp, where they will be guided through a simple, fun audition process.

The Audition Booth in the Kingsway store will be available to use on Saturday (May 10) and Sunday (May 11) between 10am and 7pm. The winning voice will not only become the voice of Lidl’s Scottish self-checkouts but will also scoop £500 worth of Lidl vouchers.

Jassine Ouali, chief customer officer, said: “We’re committed to continually enhancing the customer experience throughout our stores and are constantly looking for ways to make the shopping experience even better. With around two-thirds of our customers choosing self-checkouts where already available, this investment further reinforces the steps we’re taking to respond to demand from our customers. But this isn’t about replacing one experience with another – it’s about offering greater flexibility and choice.

"By expanding self-service alongside ongoing improvements to our staffed tills, we’re ensuring customers can shop in the way that suits them best.”

Marco Ivone, Regional Director for Scotland at Lidl GB, added: “Our search for ‘the voice of Lidl’s self-checkouts’ in Scotland is a fun way to celebrate the roll out. As the Regional Director for Scotland, I am proud that a member of our Lidl community in Scotland will become the voice of our check-outs and add a Scottish charm to our customers’ daily shops.”

With self-checkouts already in use at several Scottish stores, more Lidl staff across the region are being trained up to support customers at these tills. Dedicated team members will be on hand to assist as needed, easily identifiable by their yellow gilets and positioned nearby to ensure a smooth checkout experience.