TechFest appoints Martha Gavan as new Managing Director to inspire Scotland’s next generation of STEM leaders

TechFest has appointed Martha Gavan as its new Managing Director to drive the charity’s mission of inspiring young people to engage with STEM across Scotland.

Martha brings more than seven years’ experience of working at TechFest to the role, including 4 years as its deputy managing director.

As Deputy Managing Director, Martha helped grow TechFest’s reach by delivering events annually with more than 40 partners across key STEM sectors. Now, as Managing Director, she’s set to build on that success and inspire more young people across Scotland.

By championing the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities that engage, challenge, inform, and inspire the young people of Scotland, TechFest will contribute to the nation having a STEM-rich knowledge economy and being recognised as a STEM-literate society.

Newly appointed MD, Martha Gavan

Joining Martha in a leadership role is Yashka Smith, who steps into the position of Deputy Managing Director. Formerly TechFest’s Education Manager, Yashka brings extensive experience in programme development and delivery. Her appointment strengthens the existing leadership team, ensuring continuity in their work while supporting TechFest’s plans to forge new partnerships to deliver even more impactful STEM experience in the Northeast and Scotland.

The newly appointed Managing Director of TechFest, Martha Gavan said: “TechFest has always been committed to inspiring the next generation of STEM thinkers, and I’m excited to continue building on that legacy.

“I look forward to helping more young people in Scotland get access to quality education experiences, be that in school at home or at one of our many events, that help them see a future for themselves in STEM careers.”

Martha succeeds Sarah Chew, who headed the organisation for 15 years.

She said: “From national partnerships to campus-led festivals, I’m proud of how we’ve connected young people with science and technology.

“I’ll truly miss the amazing people who made it all possible and am excited to see TechFest step into the next phase of its evolution with a new custodian in the role.”

TechFest will continue to build on its success by delivering strong results and closely aligning with Scotland’s STEM education priorities.