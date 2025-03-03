Success for business festival’s first visit to Angus

​Cally Russell, CEO of This is Unfolded, was one of the speakers.

The Transform Business Festival took place in Angus for the first time recently, attracting business people from across the county and wider region.

The festival, which has previously welcomed large audiences in Aberdeen, Dundee, Lanarkshire and Perth, brings together entrepreneurs, industry experts and the local business community for a day of inspiration, networking and growth.

Held in the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, it was delivered by Business Gateway Tayside and entrepreneurial support organisation Elevator, which supports anyone looking to start or grow a business.

The one-day event was also run in partnership with Angus Council and focused on community and collaboration.

Rachel Ross, CEO designate of Elevator, said: “The festival is a must-attend event for anyone in business.

"This year’s theme of community and collaboration could not be more apt; both are key pillars of Elevator’s approach to business support.

“We want to ensure entrepreneurship is accessible and viable for all, and we simply cannot do that without fostering a joined-up culture with ecosystem partners and local communities.

“Transform offers a tangible experience where all these elements come together for the day in a stimulating and supportive environment that we know makes a real difference to those who attend.”

On the day a packed audience enjoyed a line-up of keynote speakers, interactive workshops, fireside chats, and networking opportunities covering hot topics across today’s business landscape.

After an introduction from Angus Council leader Councillor Bill Duff, keynote speaker Cally Russell, CEO and co-founder of leading sustainable clothing brand This is Unfolded, inspired his audience by sharing his entrepreneurial journey.

Equally well-received talks followed from industry leaders Lynn Sayer, CCO of Montrose Port Authority, and Campbell Archibald, co-owner of Angus Alchemy.

Attendees also had the opportunity to join networking sessions on mastering pitches, workshops on topics such as social media and exporting, and drop-in clinics with local Business Gateway advisers.