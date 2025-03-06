Subsea7 claims top honours in project management competition at Carnoustie

Subsea7 was crowned champions of the 51st ECITB ACTIVE Cup as 10 teams from companies in the engineering construction industry in Scotland competed at Carnoustie Golf Hotel near Dundee.

Now in its 31st year, the event was the second ACTIVE Cup project management competition of the year, after the team from Aker Solutions Ltd came out on top in January at Cranfield University, near Milton Keynes.

After three days of competition, Subsea7 claimed the coveted title, with the teams from Three60 Energy (Gold Award) and Altrad (Silver Winner) the runners up.

The Most Improved Award went to the team from Stork, while the remaining cohorts came from Aker Solutions, McDermott LCS, Technip FMC, Wood, Kent Energies and Worley.

Runners-up Three60 Energy working on its project at Carnoustie

The winning team was made up of Scott Cassie (Senior Project Engineer), Hayden Millar (Project Engineer), Connor Mitchell (Pre-Commissioning Engineer), Kirsty Harper (Subcontract Specialist) and Lynne Calderwood (Senior SCM Subcontract Specialist).

Scott, who was the project manager during the competition in the winning team at Subsea7, said: “Our collaborative approach and team spirit was paramount to our successful project execution. It was a brilliant experience in which we learned vital lessons and will utilise these within our future careers.”

Ensuring industry has much-needed project management skills

Organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the event is run in collaboration with, and hosted by, Cranfield School of Management.

The winning team from Subsea7 at the 2025 Active Cup event in Carnoustie

The ACTIVE Cup, which takes place three times a year, involves teams of up to five managing a project from concept through to completion with the aim of making the most profit against their initial cost.

ECITB Director of Regional Operations Matt Knights, who was on hand to give out prizes to the winners, said: “Congratulations to Subsea7 and all the teams that took part across three days of unique and immersive learning. I’d also like to thank the respective employers for supporting their teams.

“Project management competence is a fundamental foundation in the effective delivery of projects across our industry. By putting on practical events like this, the ECITB is helping ensure the industry and our employers across the ECI have the project management skills needed to run projects.

“The competition enables teams to experience the whole project management process as they manage a simulated project through an execution phase of 28 weeks.

“While a wide range of project management skills are tested during the event, delegates also develop a deeper understanding of management processes in the continuous planning, execution and control cycle of a dynamic project.”