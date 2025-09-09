Specsavers optical assistant opens home to Guide Dogs in training

A Specsavers colleague at Specsavers Forfar and her family have been dedicating their time to supporting Guide Dogs Scotland by fostering guide dogs in training.

Alison Millar has volunteered with Guide Dogs Scotland since 2023, whether it’s fostering dogs in training, supporting local events, or simply raising awareness, it’s become a meaningful part of the family’s lives.

Alison, an optical assistant at the Castle Street store, provides a loving, temporary home for guide dogs in training – typically from 12 to 20 weeks. Her role involves caring for the dog at home, feeding, playing and giving them time to relax. She and her family also do the “school run” and drop off and pick up from the Guide Dogs Training Centre, Monday to Friday.

Alison says: ‘As an optical assistant, I see firsthand how vital vision is to a person’s independence, confidence, and quality of life. That’s why supporting Guide Dogs Scotland is so close to my heart. Every day, I meet people who are adjusting to sight loss, and I understand how overwhelming that journey can be.

Alison and her daughter with a guide dog in training

‘While I help people manage their vision in the clinic, Guide Dogs Scotland helps them navigate the world beyond it. I’ve seen the difference a guide dog can make, restoring not just mobility, but also a sense of freedom and dignity.

‘It’s been a brilliant experience for all of us, including our daughter, Emily, who’s learned so much about responsibility, empathy, and the incredible bond between guide dogs and the people they support. Getting involved with the charity helps us all understand how these amazing dogs change the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired’.

Laura Stallerbrass, dispensing optician director at Specsavers Forfar, says: ‘We’re so proud to have a team member like Alison.

‘Her kindness and dedication to such an important cause is inspiring to all of us, and we see this everyday through her work with our customers and the community.

Alison and her family with a guide dog in training

‘Her work with the Guide Dogs Scotland shows us the importance of learning empathy, teamwork, and the importance of giving back.’

Specsavers Forfar is located at 73 Castle Street, DD8 3AG. To book an appointment at Specsavers Forfar or speak to a member of the team, call 01307 477530 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/forfar.