Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Incoming snow and ice have raised questions about workplace safety in the cold ❄️

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incoming snowy conditions across the UK may cause disruptions

Guidelines suggest minimum temperatures of 16°C for offices and 13°C for physical work, though employers are not legally bound to these

Employers must ensure safe working conditions, including heating, protective clothing and risk assessments

Snow days don’t automatically mean businesses must close

Employees unable to commute safely due to snow should communicate with their employers

The Met Office has issued a three-day snow warning covering most of England, Wales, and parts of Scotland this weekend, warning that rural areas could become isolated.

The warning includes potential school closures, power outages, road blockages, and delays or cancellations to flights and trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow alert is in effect from midday Saturday 4 January until 9am Monday 6 January, impacting all regions of England except the South West, most of Wales, and southern Scotland.

The forecast predicts up to 5cm of snow in the Midlands, Wales, and northern England, with 20-30cm expected on higher ground in Wales and the Pennines.

But the incoming chilly weather is also raising questions about workplace safety and comfort, with many employees wondering ‘Do I have to go to work if it snows?’ and ‘How cold is too cold to work?’

Do I have to go to work if it snows?

Snow can disrupt commutes, close schools and lead to safety hazards, raising questions about workplace attendance and operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers are not legally required to close their premises during snow unless the conditions pose a serious risk to health and safety, but factors such as access to the workplace, heating and the ability to operate safely should guide decisions.

Employers who fail to address these issues may breach health and safety regulations.

Employees are generally expected to attend work unless their contract states otherwise. But if severe snow makes travel unsafe or impossible, employees should notify their employer as soon as possible.

Employers should not unreasonably penalise staff for being unable to attend, especially if transport is severely disrupted. Additionally, the rise of flexible working has made snow days less of a disruption for many office-based employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where possible, employers should allow staff to work from home, minimising productivity loss while avoiding risks associated with commuting in hazardous conditions.

For parents, snow often forces school closures, which can leave you without childcare at short notice. While there is no legal obligation for employers to offer special arrangements, they are encouraged to be flexible.

Parents are entitled to take unpaid leave for emergencies involving dependents, including unexpected school closures.

When is it too cold to work?

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) governs workplace safety in the UK, but there is no specific minimum temperature outlined in law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Workplace (Health, Safety, and Welfare) Regulations 1992 state that the temperature in workrooms should be "reasonable”, that what is deemed "reasonable" depends on the type of work you do and whether you are based outside or in an office capacity.

A Northern Rail train travels on tracks past snow in Buxton, northern England, on 19 November 2024 (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

For example, the Approved Code of Practice states that any sedentary workplace - i.e. office environments such as call centres, offices and public reception areas - should be heated to a minimum temperature of at least 16 degrees.

Temperatures can go as low as 13 degrees if you work inside but your job involves manual labour. Examples of this would include warehouse work.

All of these workplaces are expected to have toilets and hand basins, with soap and towels or a hand dryer. Drinking water also has to be available for employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the law?

While the above is a generally agreed upon set of guidelines, it is not legally binding, and employers have a duty of care during extreme weather conditions, rather than a legal obligation.

Legislation like the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 places a general duty on employers to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees.

This includes providing a safe working environment, which may involve considerations for extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 further requires employers to conduct risk assessments to identify and address potential hazards in the workplace.

In the context of cold weather, employers should assess the risk of exposure to low temperatures and implement measures to mitigate any adverse effects on employees' health.

In practical terms, many workplaces in the UK adopt guidelines from organisations such as the HSE to determine appropriate actions during extreme weather conditions.

The HSE suggests that employers should take measures to control the risks associated with cold weather, such as providing suitable clothing, adjusting work schedules and considering additional breaks in warm areas.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.