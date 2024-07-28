Sign the pledge to back local businesses

​Local people are being asked to back local businesses.

People and organisations across Angus are being urged to make a promise to think local first and boost the region’s economy.

They are being encouraged to sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge - a commitment to protecting jobs and helping communities to thrive by backing the businesses around them.

The pledge - which can be signed at www.lovelocal.scot/pledge - has been unveiled in the build up to the second Scotland Loves Local Week, which takes place from August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can get involved with the week, both by signing the pledge and by highlighting the transformational difference that residents can make by choosing local.

They can do that by organising a celebration event, inviting a local politician to see all that they do and shining a spotlight on their work on social media using the hashtags #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal.

The week is being led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation behind Scotland Loves Local.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP chief officer, said: “It is all too easy to underestimate the impact that supporting local people supporting local businesses and local businesses supporting other local businesses can have. But the fact is that every one of us can play a remarkable part in building better, stronger communities by doing exactly that.”