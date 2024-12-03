Shadow secretary tours Montrose Port on fact-finding visit

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) recently welcomed Michael Marra, Scottish Labour MSP for North East Scotland and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance, for a tour showcasing the Port’s strategic developments supporting the renewable energy sector.

During the visit, Mr Marra received a comprehensive briefing on MPA’s ongoing masterplanning initiative, which includes the recent multi-million-pound acquisition of Montrose Commercial Park and the adjacent former Charleton House site, located just under three miles north of the Port.

This expansion has increased MPA’s footprint from 59 acres to 104 acres. The additional land is set to provide essential infrastructure for Scotland’s offshore wind sector, with Montrose Port on track to become the world’s largest operations and maintenance (O&M) hub.]

MPA already hosts the O&M base for Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, and will soon welcome the Inch Cape project’s O&M base with construction beginning in 2025.

Mr Marra explored several key initiatives, including the transformation of the historic Customs House into a modern commercial space and the first Skills Academy for the renewables sector in Angus.

He was also shown Plug Montrose, MPA’s self-funded large-scale shore power facility, developed in partnership with leading Norwegian shore power specialist, Plug. Designed specifically for offshore energy vessels, it has already cut over 200 tonnes of CO2 emissions since its launch earlier this year.

Mr Marra said: “The route towards a clean energy transition runs through places like the Montrose Port. The authority is delivering on the opportunities for investment and jobs, which will benefit the local area and the Northeast of Scotland.

Tom Hutchison, port CEO added: “From bolstering Scotland’s offshore wind capacity to pioneering net zero initiatives, we are at the forefront of driving meaningful change in our region’s energy landscape. Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure - we’re dedicated to supporting our local community and economy as a key economic driver for North East Scotland.”