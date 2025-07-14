Self-taught basket weaver Jane set to exhibit her work

An Angus-based basket weaver, inspired by the region’s beaches and woodlands, is set to exhibit her work at V&A Dundee as part of a national celebration of Scottish creativity.

Jane Haselden, who relocated to Montrose from Orkney with her husband and five children nearly a year ago, creates decorative pieces that reflect the natural world around her.

Through her business, Five in the Nest, Jane uses locally gathered natural materials, including sea glass, shells, pottery and woodland finds, gathered during coastal and woodland walks, as well as plants from her garden to produce natural dyes for her plant fibres. Since settling in Angus, mum-of-five Jane has also been incorporating locally sourced linen thread, a nod to the area’s rich agricultural heritage.

Jane, who is self-taught, will showcase her baskets and basketry vessels, some of which contain items foraged locally, at the three-day Tea Green Summer Design Market at V&A Dundee. The market will run from Friday 25 July to Sunday 27 July (10am-5pm), with Jane attending on Friday and Saturday.

Jane Haselden's creations

Now in its 11th year, Tea Green Events has become a major platform for independent Scottish designers, drawing thousands of visitors to its markets across the country. This month’s V&A Dundee event will feature around 60 of Scotland’s most talented creatives, offering a diverse mix of artwork, textiles, ceramics, jewellery and more.

Joanne McFadyen, Founder and a graduate of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, said: “V&A Dundee holds a special place in our journey. While our markets are now established across Scotland, securing V&A Dundee back in 2019 was a pivotal moment for us.

"It’s so rewarding to watch visitors connect with our designers and makers, and we’re delighted to welcome Jane and her beautiful, nature-inspired baskets to our growing creative community.”

Jane added: “The natural environment around me has always influenced my work. Whether materials, colours or patterns, everything is inspired by what I see when I’m out and about.

Jane Haselden

"We absolutely love exploring Angus and are so grateful to live by the coast. There are a lot less trees on Orkney, so the woodlands and glens here are a particular treat!

“There’s no doubt the internet offers fantastic opportunities but, during our five years on Orkney, it was difficult to attend craft fairs or connect with people in person. Taking part in the Tea Green market at V&A Dundee is incredibly exciting and a chance to meet people face-to-face, share the stories behind my creations and connect with other talented local designers and makers.”

Tea Green Events’ 2025 schedule will also include events at Bowhouse in the East Neuk of Fife, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and The Burrell in Collection in Glasgow, and, for the first time, National Galleries of Scotland: Portrait on Queen Street in Edinburgh.

For more information, visit www.teagreenevents.co.uk or www.Fiveinthenest.com