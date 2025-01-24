Scottish golf nomination for Coupar Angus hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In what has been a great start to the year, the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus has once again been nominated for Best Budget Friendly Golf Hotel in the 12th Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2025.

The Hotel, owned and run by the Bannerman family for the past forty years, was delighted to win this same award last year, and is hoping to do the double in 2025.

In 2016, in the same awards it was named Best Small Golf Hotel (20 rooms or less), and has enjoyed several other nominations in these prestigious awards over the years which aim to highlight and celebrate the outstanding achievements within the Scottish golf tourism industry by recognising the finest courses, hotels and experiences that have helped shape Scotland's reputation as a world-class golfing destination. Along with recognising a variety of prestigious Championship courses, they uncover many hidden gems across parkland and links courses around the country. They also recognise the huge contribution that hospitality offers to visiting golfers – a reflection of what constitutes a truly warm, Scottish welcome to tourists.

This year’s awards ceremony is to be held at P&J Live on Thursday 20th March, as part of the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

The Red House Hotel, Coupar Angus

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s award ceremony once again, and are keeping our fingers crossed that we can keep the title which really means the world to us here at the Red House Hotel,” said Alan Bannerman. “We work hard to look after our visiting golfers all year round and last year we were told by the judges that we “best catered for the needs of visiting golfers, enjoyed a strong location, with excellent accessibility to numerous local golf courses, exceled at customer service, offered great value dining at an affordable price, and generally delivered a positive experience for all guests.” This was absolutely incredible feedback to receive, so hopefully, it will be similarly positive this year.”

“We had our judges visit in December, so now all we can do is sit back and wait for awards night, which is always a great night for the team.”

Alan explained that the Hotel’s value for money golfing packages are designed to enable visiting golfers to make the very most of the many beautiful courses all around the Blairgowrie are and beyond.

“Being close to so many amazing golf courses means we have the edge location wise, as well,” said Alan. “Blairgowrie Golf Course, just along the road, with its two fantastic courses, is a tremendous venue. We always try to offer our guests the best preferential rates at time of booking for a whole host of courses throughout the area.”

Our 2025 packages are live on the website at https://www.red-house-hotel.co.uk/leisure/golf-packages. We would encourage those looking to book to do so as soon as possible, and to please contact us if you would like us to prearrange your golf. It's no problem at all, as everything golf related is one of the things in which we excel at The Red House Hotel.”

Alan finished by saying that all at the Hotel were looking forward to another busy golfing break season.

“It’s year round trade now, but it really “tees off” properly after Easter, so it will be all hands to the pump.”