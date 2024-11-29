Scottish EDGE announces new Dundee & Angus award category

Scottish Edge CEO, Evelyn McDonald and COO Kevin Walls

The Scottish Government has pledged an additional £400,000 to support entrepreneurs

Sottish EDGE is set to provide more opportunities for entrepreneurs living outside the central belt thanks to a new programme backed by £400,000 of Scottish Government funding.

To recognise the entrepreneurial endeavors of candidates from across the country, ‘Regional EDGE’, is inviting innovative, high growth start-ups from across Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus, North East, and the Highlands and Islands to be in with the chance of winning up to £50,000 in prizes.

This new pilot award is the latest initiative in the long-standing relationship between the Scottish Government and Scottish EDGE. The funds will be allocated via a competitive Scottish EDGE process delivered by region specific delivery partners, namely – Opportunity North East, Elevator (Dundee and Angus), GrowBiz (Perth and Kinross), and Highlands and Islands Enterprise. Each region will deliver its own ‘finals’, all individually resulting in five winners. Awards in each region will consist of one £50,000 top award, two £15,000, and two £10,000 awards.

Winners are also set to benefit from becoming EDGE Alumni, receiving access to the organisation’s network of contacts and business acumen, while all applicants will receive feedback from a panel of business experts to support them on their entrepreneurial journeys.

To date, Scottish EDGE has supported 635 businesses, awarding over £26 million in grants and loans to winners representing a range of regions and sectors across Scotland.

Simon Hannah, chair of Scottish EDGE, said: “The launch of Regional EDGE showcases our commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship across Scotland’s diverse regions. With the backing of the Scottish Government and our valued delivery partners, Regional EDGE aims to shine a spotlight on promising start-ups in four key areas, providing ambitious entrepreneurs with the critical funding and support they need to bring their bold ideas to life”.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, said: “The partnership between the Scottish Government and Scottish EDGE has long driven our ambition to become a world-leading start-up nation and this new project further emphasises that desire.

“This new regional programme will help fledgling businesses out with the central belt develop and grow while capturing the competitive essence of entrepreneurism, providing essential support for innovation across Scotland.

“We are committed to supporting entrepreneurs to be successful and have allocated over £15 million this year to grow Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit, creating jobs and boosting the economy.”

Professor Gary McEwan, CEO, Elevator added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Scottish EDGE to deliver Regional EDGE in Dundee and Angus. A total awards fund of £100,000 for the region means five innovative, exciting local businesses will benefit from a future-transforming amount of money; truly something worth celebrating.

At Elevator, we know the wealth of business talent Dundee and Angus holds - having the opportunity to showcase this by working together with our longstanding entrepreneurial-support ally, Scottish EDGE, is a great privilege.”

Applications open on Monday 9th December and will be accepted until Monday 20th January at 2pm, with regional finals taking place in February and March 2025 after a competitive application process. Each final will be followed by an awards dinner, hosted by ONE on 20th February for North East finalists, Growbiz on 24th February for Perth and Kinross, Elevator on 26th February for Dundee and Angus, and HIE on 6th March for the Highlands & Islands.

Applications can be made through the Scottish EDGE website at www.scottishedge.com