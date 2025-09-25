Scotmid opens competition to find Angus's best food producers

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
The country’s most innovative food and drink products are set to take centre stage, as a nationwide competition aimed at shining a spotlight on the country’s thriving sector has launched, with Angus producers encouraged to apply.

Leading Scottish convenience retailer, Scotmid, has once again teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink to give producers in Angus a chance to see their creations stocked on shelves across Scotland, with the welcome return of its Scottish Favourites competition.

Most Popular

Open to Scottish food and drink suppliers across a wide range of categories, including confectionery, chilled fresh foods and beverages, the competition reflects Scotmid’s continued commitment to local sourcing and supporting homegrown talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement coincides with Scottish Food & Drink September. The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘innovation’, shining a spotlight on products that bring something new, imaginative and exciting to the country’s unrivalled food and drink landscape.

​Could your food business be in with a chance?placeholder image
​Could your food business be in with a chance?

Applications are now open, with the chance for 16 different producers to be selected to pitch to a panel of food and drink experts.

Steven Addison, Local Sourcing Manager at Scotmid, said: “Innovation is at the heart of this year’s competition.”

Applications for the competition close at 11.30am on Monday, October 20.

https://foodanddrink.scot/events-and-membership/events/scotmids-scottish-favourites-2025/

Related topics:Angus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice