Scotmid opens competition to find Angus's best food producers
Leading Scottish convenience retailer, Scotmid, has once again teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink to give producers in Angus a chance to see their creations stocked on shelves across Scotland, with the welcome return of its Scottish Favourites competition.
Open to Scottish food and drink suppliers across a wide range of categories, including confectionery, chilled fresh foods and beverages, the competition reflects Scotmid’s continued commitment to local sourcing and supporting homegrown talent.
The announcement coincides with Scottish Food & Drink September. The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘innovation’, shining a spotlight on products that bring something new, imaginative and exciting to the country’s unrivalled food and drink landscape.
Applications are now open, with the chance for 16 different producers to be selected to pitch to a panel of food and drink experts.
Steven Addison, Local Sourcing Manager at Scotmid, said: “Innovation is at the heart of this year’s competition.”
Applications for the competition close at 11.30am on Monday, October 20.
https://foodanddrink.scot/events-and-membership/events/scotmids-scottish-favourites-2025/