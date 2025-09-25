Scotmid opens competition to find Angus's best food producers

The country’s most innovative food and drink products are set to take centre stage, as a nationwide competition aimed at shining a spotlight on the country’s thriving sector has launched, with Angus producers encouraged to apply.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Scottish convenience retailer, Scotmid, has once again teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink to give producers in Angus a chance to see their creations stocked on shelves across Scotland, with the welcome return of its Scottish Favourites competition.

Open to Scottish food and drink suppliers across a wide range of categories, including confectionery, chilled fresh foods and beverages, the competition reflects Scotmid’s continued commitment to local sourcing and supporting homegrown talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement coincides with Scottish Food & Drink September. The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘innovation’, shining a spotlight on products that bring something new, imaginative and exciting to the country’s unrivalled food and drink landscape.

​Could your food business be in with a chance?

Applications are now open, with the chance for 16 different producers to be selected to pitch to a panel of food and drink experts.

Steven Addison, Local Sourcing Manager at Scotmid, said: “Innovation is at the heart of this year’s competition.”

Applications for the competition close at 11.30am on Monday, October 20.

https://foodanddrink.scot/events-and-membership/events/scotmids-scottish-favourites-2025/