Scotland's largest independent veterinary group recognised as one of the UK's best employers

Thrums Vets has become one of the first veterinary groups in the UK to be among the industry’s best employers after being included in the British Veterinary Association’s (BVA) prestigious Great Workplaces accreditation scheme.

The initiative has been designed by the national body for veterinary surgeons to recognise and reward the highest standards of positive workplace culture. The in-depth assessment process is carried out by an experienced accreditor from a veterinary background, who worked with Thrums’ leadership team and employees to fully evaluate the practice.

Thrums has four practices across Angus and Perthshire, in Kirriemuir, Blairgowrie, Forfar and Scone, and serves pets, farm animals and equine. Out of Thrums’ 60-strong team, 54 completed the BVA’s survey and the accreditor spoke to 29 in person about their experiences working at the practice.

Thrums was then assessed across four primary areas – culture, health and well-being, leadership and management, and learning and development.

Thrums' Blairgowrie team with The Great Workplace plaque

The accreditor praised Thrums’ positive and inclusive culture, as well as the psychological wellbeing of its team who benefit from numerous proactive supportive mechanisms including private health cover, access to wellbeing apps, and three mental health first aiders.

The report also highlighted how the team have enough autonomy to manage their day, with adequate time for breaks and learning, and how any feelings of being overwhelmed are an exception.

Another key finding was Thrums’ approach to learning, with colleagues feeling encouraged to develop new skills, with funds and time made readily available for this.

Ashley Wilkie, Managing Director at Thrums, explained: “We’ve worked hard to create a great culture at Thrums where everyone knows they are valued and benefits from first-rate training, development and team building opportunities in a healthy and supportive environment. This means everyone is happy and confident in their work which translates directly into the high level of care and service that our clients and their animals enjoy.

Thrums' Scone team

“Ultimately, being accredited as a Great Workplace by the BVA is a major coup and highlights our commitment to fostering an excellent workplace culture to both new and existing team members, as well as our clients, so it’s a big achievement for us.”

BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Congratulations to the whole team at Thrums for this incredible recognition. Creating positive working environments and targeting areas for improvement are key to tackling ongoing workforce challenges around recruitment and retention, so Thrums should be very proud of this success.”

Thrums is a member of XLVets which is a community of independently owned veterinary practices that works collaboratively for the greater good of the veterinary profession by sharing best practice, experience, knowledge and skills to define the highest standards of veterinary care.