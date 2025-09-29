Scotland site managers win top award for raising standards in house building

Scotland’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning top awards in the most highly regarded competition in the housing industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2025 crowned four regional winners at the Hilton Glasgow on Friday 26 September 2025:

Small builder category – Duncan Moon of Guild Homes (Tayside) Limited for his work at Dalhousie Park in Edzell, Angus

Medium builder category – Alan Wharton of Places for People Developments Limited for his work at Black Isle View in Inverness

Large builder category – David McClure of Taylor Wimpey West Scotland for his work at Castle Gate Maidenhill in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Multi-storey category – Gavin McCann of CALA Homes East for his work at Queensferry Heights in South Queensferry

As well as their category wins, Mr Moon, Mr Wharton, Mr McClure and Mr McCann were awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence. A further 10 site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

Barry Fraser of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland in Elgin, Moray

Alistair Grant of Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire

Shaun Quinn of Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland in Rosewell, Midlothian

Michael Roarty of Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland in East Kilbride

Alan Smith of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland in Dundee

Peter Lawrie of Bellway Homes Scotland East in Glenrothes, Fife

Duncan Currie of Miller Homes Scotland East in Bo'ness

Derek Tait of Miller Homes Scotland East in Edinburgh

David Cunningham of Taylor Wimpey West Scotland in Glasgow

Stuart Gillespie of Taylor Wimpey West Scotland in Hamilton

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Commenting on the Awards, Stefan Szymoszowskyj, NHBC Regional Director for Scotland said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing isbuilt to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

MrMoon, Mr Wharton, Mr McClure and Mr McCann will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2026.