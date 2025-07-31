Scotland home to 15,000 exporting firms, ranking 7th for overseas trading
The British regions leading in international exports:
|Rank
|Region
|Number of businesses which are exporters
|% of businesses which are exporters
|1
|London
|78,300
|16.5%
|2
|South East
|50,200
|12.7%
|3
|East of England
|30,600
|11.7%
|4
|East Midlands
|18,300
|10.9%
|5
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|16,600
|10.3%
|6
|South West
|21,900
|10.0%
|7
|Scotland
|15,000
|9.8%
|8
|North West
|21,000
|9.2%
|9
|North East
|5,400
|8.9%
|10
|West Midlands
|16,700
|8.3%
|11
|Wales
|5,600
|5.2%
- London
London leads in international exports. The region has 78,300 businesses trading overseas, accounting for one in six (16.5%) of the region’s companies. London is a global financial hub with strong infrastructure and international links. It also hosts many professional, scientific, and technical service firms, which are key drivers of exports.
- South East
The South East ranks second, with 50,200 exporting businesses. The area benefits from its location near mainland Europe. Key transport links, like the ports in Southampton and Dover, support overseas trade. The South East also has a strong manufacturing base and a growing digital sector, which attracts interest from international markets.
- East of England
The East of England ranks third with 30,600 exporters (11.7% of local businesses). The region is a major player in food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and machinery, contributing to its export strength. Key logistics hubs and research institutions also support its international reach, helping drive innovation and trade across borders. This includes Felixstowe Port – the busiest container port in the country.
Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business credit cards expert, comments:
"Global trade is constantly evolving, with new challenges and opportunities emerging all the time. For exporters, the key to success lies in staying flexible and adaptable, whether that means exploring new markets, diversifying product lines, or adjusting supply chains.
"However, exporting introduces a unique set of financial pressures, from delayed payments due to lengthy shipping timelines to costs like duties, tariffs, and currency fluctuations. For SMEs navigating international trade, managing cash flow becomes more complex and crucial. That’s why having the right financial tools, like business credit cards, can provide the agility and resilience companies need to navigate uncertainty and continue growing.
“A well-chosen business credit card can help to bridge these payment gaps. You can still cover the upfront costs like paying workers and unexpected freight or duty charges without negatively impacting cash flow. The interest-free period can give you breathing space while waiting for international earnings to come in.”