Scotland home to 15,000 exporting firms, ranking 7th for overseas trading

New research has revealed the British regions that are leading in exports despite ongoing international trade tensions. This comes as the government has just signed a historic trade deal with India, securing export wins worth almost £6 billion. The business finance experts at money.co.uk business credit cards have analysed ONS data to reveal the current state of British exports.

The British regions leading in international exports:

Rank Region Number of businesses which are exporters % of businesses which are exporters 1 London 78,300 16.5% 2 South East 50,200 12.7% 3 East of England 30,600 11.7% 4 East Midlands 18,300 10.9% 5 Yorkshire and The Humber 16,600 10.3% 6 South West 21,900 10.0% 7 Scotland 15,000 9.8% 8 North West 21,000 9.2% 9 North East 5,400 8.9% 10 West Midlands 16,700 8.3% 11 Wales 5,600 5.2%

London

London leads in international exports. The region has 78,300 businesses trading overseas, accounting for one in six (16.5%) of the region’s companies. London is a global financial hub with strong infrastructure and international links. It also hosts many professional, scientific, and technical service firms, which are key drivers of exports.

South East

The South East ranks second, with 50,200 exporting businesses. The area benefits from its location near mainland Europe. Key transport links, like the ports in Southampton and Dover, support overseas trade. The South East also has a strong manufacturing base and a growing digital sector, which attracts interest from international markets.

East of England

The East of England ranks third with 30,600 exporters (11.7% of local businesses). The region is a major player in food and drink, pharmaceuticals, and machinery, contributing to its export strength. Key logistics hubs and research institutions also support its international reach, helping drive innovation and trade across borders. This includes Felixstowe Port – the busiest container port in the country.

Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business credit cards expert, comments:

"Global trade is constantly evolving, with new challenges and opportunities emerging all the time. For exporters, the key to success lies in staying flexible and adaptable, whether that means exploring new markets, diversifying product lines, or adjusting supply chains.

"However, exporting introduces a unique set of financial pressures, from delayed payments due to lengthy shipping timelines to costs like duties, tariffs, and currency fluctuations. For SMEs navigating international trade, managing cash flow becomes more complex and crucial. That’s why having the right financial tools, like business credit cards, can provide the agility and resilience companies need to navigate uncertainty and continue growing.

“A well-chosen business credit card can help to bridge these payment gaps. You can still cover the upfront costs like paying workers and unexpected freight or duty charges without negatively impacting cash flow. The interest-free period can give you breathing space while waiting for international earnings to come in.”