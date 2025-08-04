Report reveals the value of Scottish Water

​The report has revealed Scottish Water creates £4.5bn of value annually. ©Stuart Nicol Photography, 2019

A new review of the economic impact of Scottish Water on Scotland’s economy shows the business creates £4.5bn of value every year.

The report, by independent economists 4-consulting, found Scottish Water supports more than 21,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The organisation – which is publicly owned, independently regulated and commercially run - also creates a high proportion of jobs in Scotland’s areas of deprivation, the report found.

Among its other conclusions are:-

• For every £1 invested by Scottish Water, £3 in value is generated for the Scottish economy, reflecting strong economic returns on infrastructure spending and totalling £4.5bn annually.

• Each direct job Scottish Water creates, supports four jobs in Scotland - meaning water investment has a bigger multiplier effect on the Scottish economy than oil, gas and power sectors.

• Nearly 90% of Scottish Water’s direct supply chain spending is with companies operating in Scotland.

• Its focus on investing in Scotland has strengthened over the last 10 years, resulting in a 23% increase in how many additional pounds are sustained across the rest of Scotland’s economy.

Economist Richard Marsh,the report’s author, said: “There is no doubt the economic benefits of Scottish Water’s work reach well beyond simply supplying vital drinking and waste water services.

“As a major infrastructure investor its focus on creating dependable local jobs and supporting local businesses means it has a major impact on the Scottish economy.

“Its work to design and deliver innovative engineering solutions is creating jobs not only in cities and towns but in more remote and rural communities, often in areas of the highest deprivation.”

Alex Plant, Scottish Water chief executive, added: “This report shows that Scottish Water is not only investing in Scotland but for Scotland. As the country prepares for a massive increase in infrastructure investment across a number of industries, we are showing how this can be done in a way that delivers a social return on investment, creating real benefits for customers and communities across Scotland.”