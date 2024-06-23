Recycling firm records drop in energy use
In the latest release of its carbon report, the family-run firm, which has a six-acre wood recycling facility at Petterden, said that while vehicle fuel usage is a major contributing factor to its carbon footprint, accounting for 98% of the company’s emissions, the company has already taken several significant steps towards climate action.
The first is the transition of its car fleet to electric, which has made a significant impact resulting in a 63% reduction in carbon footprint for car usage.
Tackling the use of diesel in the HGV fleet is challenging with many system barriers to change, including the cost and effectiveness of alternatives.
However, NWH has already taken significant steps, such as trialling an electric skip vehicle, and currently has an electric artic vehicle in its fleet, whilst also researching alternative fuels.
NWH also identified that 14% of emissions were being generated by artic vehicles so the business has initiated the transition of its HGVs to alternative fuels. The acquisition of a Volvo lorry, announced in February, marks the first step in this process.
Further steps have also been taken to reduce energy consumption at site level, with a 92% reduction in on-site fuel (gas and kerosene) usage by transitioning to alternative sources.
Alison Wood, climate springboard programme manager at Edinburgh University’s Climate Change Institute, said: “NWH has worked really hard to tackle its emissions. I’m impressed by its early actions, making changes where feasible. The business is now up for the difficult challenge that Scotland faces tackling the decarbonisation of HGVs.”
Nicola Williams, NWH Group director, added: “We recognise the urgent need to address environmental challenges and uphold social and governance standards for the betterment of our planet and communities. We’re in the process of recruiting for the newly created role of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Lead. This will be instrumental in shaping and executing our ESG strategy, ensuring that sustainability remains at the forefront of our operations.”