Recycling firm records drop in energy use

​​Nicola Williams with NWH Group’s new electric artic lorry.

National waste management and recycling business NWH Group has announced a 63.7% (year on year) reduction in energy consumption.

In the latest release of its carbon report, the family-run firm, which has a six-acre wood recycling facility at Petterden, said that while vehicle fuel usage is a major contributing factor to its carbon footprint, accounting for 98% of the company’s emissions, the company has already taken several significant steps towards climate action.

The first is the transition of its car fleet to electric, which has made a significant impact resulting in a 63% reduction in carbon footprint for car usage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tackling the use of diesel in the HGV fleet is challenging with many system barriers to change, including the cost and effectiveness of alternatives.

However, NWH has already taken significant steps, such as trialling an electric skip vehicle, and currently has an electric artic vehicle in its fleet, whilst also researching alternative fuels.

NWH also identified that 14% of emissions were being generated by artic vehicles so the business has initiated the transition of its HGVs to alternative fuels. The acquisition of a Volvo lorry, announced in February, marks the first step in this process.

Further steps have also been taken to reduce energy consumption at site level, with a 92% reduction in on-site fuel (gas and kerosene) usage by transitioning to alternative sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Wood, climate springboard programme manager at Edinburgh University’s Climate Change Institute, said: “NWH has worked really hard to tackle its emissions. I’m impressed by its early actions, making changes where feasible. The business is now up for the difficult challenge that Scotland faces tackling the decarbonisation of HGVs.”