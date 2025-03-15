Recognition awards for business advisers

​Michelle Maddox is pictured with Richard Lightbody.

Two Tayside business advisers have been chosen to receive Business Gateway Recognition Awards.

The inaugural Recognition Awards, which took place recently at Business Gateway’s all-staff conference in Edinburgh, celebrated the exemplary service, commitment and impact made by local advisers in supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

Kate Clark and Michelle Maddox were selected from a competitive pool of nominees submitted by business owners who have directly benefitted from the guidance, expertise, and commitment of dedicated advisers.

Business owners praised Kate for being “positive” and “encouraging”, while always taking the time to understand the businesses she is supporting. Michelle’s passion and drive to help others was highlighted, with one person saying she “goes above and beyond to make her clients feel supported and confident”.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead praised the dedication of Business Gateway staff.

He said: “Scotland’s businesses are the heart of our economy, and the role Business Gateway plays in supporting their growth and resilience cannot be overstated. These awards highlight the remarkable impact that Business Gateway staff have on the success of entrepreneurs and business owners across the country. I congratulate all the recipients and nominees for their hard work and commitment.”

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer at Business Gateway, said: “I’d like to share my congratulations with Kate and Michelle on receiving a Recognition Award. Kate, Michelle and the rest of our staff go above and beyond every day to help businesses thrive.

These awards are a testament to their dedication and the tangible difference they make in supporting entrepreneurs through challenges and opportunities.

"We are so pleased to have been able to recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

Business Gateway supports over 50,000 people each year to start a new business or to grow and develop their existing business.

For more information on Business Gateway and its services, please visit https://bgateway.com.