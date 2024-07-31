Promotion for port authority’s business manager

​Lynn Sayer has been promoted to the post of chief commercial officer after serving for six years as MPA’s Business & Commercial Manager.

Lynn, who joined MPA in 2018, served previously as Business & Commercial Manager, and has helped to enhance the port's commercial capabilities.

In her new role, she will work closely with Chief Executive Officer, Captain Tom Hutchison, to forge stronger industry relationships and lead Montrose Port's commercial strategy and further its aims to become Scotland's greenest port and the primary hub for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) activities in the renewables sector.

Montrose has already been chosen as the O&M base for two of Scotland’s biggest offshore wind farms – the upcoming Inch Cape project, and Seagreen, currently Scotland’s largest fully-operational offshore wind farm.

Recognising her potential, MPA supported Lynn's pursuit of a Graduate Apprenticeship, enabling her to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Dundee University while working full-time at the port, allowing her to apply her growing expertise directly to her role.

Lynn has also been influential in reinforcing the port's trust status, overseeing the donation of over £360,000 to more than 70 local organisations and community initiatives in the past three years.

She said: “It has been incredibly rewarding to witness and contribute to the growth of Montrose Port in my time with the business so far. I'm thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, particularly in the renewable energy sector. I want to thank Tom for his unwavering support and guidance throughout my journey at MPA and I'm truly grateful for this opportunity to take on a larger role in shaping the port's future. My goal is to further strengthen our port community and inspire more women to pursue careers in this dynamic industry.”

