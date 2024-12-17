Port client expands Montrose operation

InterMoor, a global leader in life-of-field mooring solutions for the offshore energy sector, has expanded its operations at Montrose Port Authority (MPA).

The moorings specialist now occupies an additional 26,102 square feet of warehouse and an additional 5039 square metres of outdoor yard space on the Montrose Port estate, bringing its total facilities at Montrose to 39,229 square feet of warehouse and 23,866 square metres of yard space.

As a subsidiary of Acteon, InterMoor has established a key presence at MPA, with its division, ChainCo, operating there for more than a decade. Its quayside site serves as its UK chain depot and primary operational hub for mooring activities.

The site facilitates the majority of the company’s comprehensive chain handling and inspection services, which are vital for both traditional energy projects and renewable energy developments.

Its partnership with Montrose Port also extends beyond business operations, deeply embedding the company into the local community. InterMoor actively participates in the port’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, most notably through a co-sponsorship with MPA of Montrose Football Club. The Port Authority sponsors the home kits while InterMoor sponsors the away kits for both the men’s and women’s teams, reflecting their shared commitment to community engagement.

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port CEO, said: "InterMoor's growth at our port is a milestone that reflects the strength of our strategic collaboration. We are proud to provide a platform that supports InterMoor's success which in turn reinforces our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, allowing us to drive meaningful economic and sustainable development for our region."

Frank Burns, InterMoor general manager, added: "Our extended footprint at Montrose Port reflects the enduring relationship we’ve built with the port and the surrounding community. As we continue to innovate and grow, we remain dedicated to achieving the highest standards of client satisfaction and safety standards.”