Partnership to encourage sustainable and affordable building

Cost is frequently sited as one of the main barriers to building more sustainable homes – with figures varying from as little as 2% more, up to 17% more, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. SME Scottish housebuilder and timber frame specialists Eddie Wighton and Michael Pratt claim that building more A rated homes, should actually cost no more than building a less energy efficient C rated home – and say that the returns are far greater.

The Dundee housebuilders, founders of both Invertay Homes Ltd and sister company Timber Engineering UK claim that they can have the superstructure for an A-rated home wind and watertight in as little as one day. The efficient process of manufacturing and constructing the timber frame is how they reduce the time and bring down build costs, with the new homes being expertly constructed partly offsite.

Timber Engineering UK has partnered with Sustainabuild this month to share its greener building methods with other housebuilders and construction companies across the UK – encouraging a more mainstream approach to sustainable building.

Michael Pratt says: “We are currently building our largest and most energy efficient houses and it’s costing us 10% less now that we have introduced our own product, systems and methods of constructing. There really is no excuse for not building new high quality homes which are kinder to the planet. It’s simply about changing the approach to building – and planning for it from the outset. Sustainable building only becomes more expensive if you have to amend existing plans and try to retro-fit sustainable bolt-ons, wasting a whole load of time in the process. If it’s all been efficiently built into the design and building process from the outset, it needn’t cost more.

Eddie Wighton (left) and Mike Pratt (right) of Invertay Homes

‘Of course it would be helpful to see some sort of tax incentive to help encourage housebuilders to make better sustainable decisions – but ultimately the desire to change is what will drive the long term shift.”

‘We are now facing the same challenges that the automotive industry faced in balancing sustainability with affordability when EVs were introduced. However, through innovation, economies of scale, and government incentives, EVs are becoming more accessible and affordable to the general public. Similarly, by adopting new building strategies and bringing sustainable materials into the mainstream, the construction industry can make eco-friendly homes more affordable.”

Research suggests that consumer demand will also drive changes as recent studies have shown a shift in buyer thinking towards an environmentally conscious mindset. CSIRO research, conducted by the CRC for Low Carbon Living, shows two-thirds of homebuyers prefer energy-efficient homes when given a choice.

Eddie Wighton adds: “Recent research confirms what many of us instinctively know. Consumers overwhelmingly prefer sustainably constructed homes that significantly reduce impact on the environment. This is especially so when combined with genuine affordability. As leaders in our field, it is our responsibility to set the standard for building better, sharing best practices, and inspiring others to follow. I am enthused by our new partnership with Sustainabuild and we are committed to sharing our expertise and driving meaningful change across the industry.”

Timber Engineering UK will be working with Sustainabuild this year to promote more efficient building practices with a sustainable approach. Taking part in key events, the partnership will join other sustainably ambitious companies in the built environment to help the industry achieve Net Zero. To find out more about Its plans visit www.sustainabuilduk.com or www.timber-engineering.uk/.