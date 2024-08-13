Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good part-time job can complement your studies and enhance your student experience 💼

Part-time work can help you manage financial responsibilities at university

Flexible jobs that fit around studies are ideal

You should view these jobs as stepping stones that provide valuable skills and experience for the future

Platforms like StudentJob, Indeed and LinkedIn, along with university career services, are good resources

Avoid jobs with excessive hours or unsafe conditions and prioritize your studies

As the summer winds down, many UK teenagers are preparing to embark on an exciting journey to university.

While it’s a time filled with anticipation and promise, the realities of student life - including financial responsibilities - are close behind.

Supplementing income through part-time work is a practical approach, but choosing the right job is crucial for maintaining a healthy balance between academics and work.

Finding the right job as a student is a critical part of the university experience. The goal is not to find the perfect job, but to engage in work that enhances your university journey and prepares you for future success.

With careful planning and the right resources, you’ll be able to make the most of your part-time employment while enjoying your academic pursuits. Here’s our guide on student work...

What sort of jobs should students look for?

When searching for a job, you should consider positions that offer flexibility and reasonable hours, enabling you to focus on your studies - ideally part-time work.

But before you go searching for your “dream” job, it’s important to understand that a student job doesn’t need to be glamorous or perfectly aligned with your career aspirations.

Instead, try to view part-time work as a stepping stone, offering valuable life skills that can enhance your future employability. Entry-level roles in customer service, retail or hospitality are ideal, and offer more than just a paycheck.

They provide real-world experience, develop skills like communication and time management, and help build a strong work ethic.

These jobs are integral to the student experience, teaching lessons in responsibility, punctuality and professionalism.

These sectors are popular among students due to their flexible hours and availability in most university towns. Jobs in retail stores, cafes, restaurants, and bars often provide part-time schedules that can accommodate a student’s timetable. Campus jobs: Universities often offer part-time positions in their libraries, administrative offices or student unions. These jobs are usually tailored to fit around student schedules and provide the added benefit of working within a familiar environment.

Universities often offer part-time positions in their libraries, administrative offices or student unions. These jobs are usually tailored to fit around student schedules and provide the added benefit of working within a familiar environment. Freelancing and gig economy: Freelance work has become an attractive option for students in recent years, with platforms like Upwork and Fiverr allowing students to take on projects in areas such as graphic design, writing or programming. This type of work can be done remotely and adjusted according to a student’s workload.

Freelance work has become an attractive option for students in recent years, with platforms like Upwork and Fiverr allowing students to take on projects in areas such as graphic design, writing or programming. This type of work can be done remotely and adjusted according to a student’s workload. Tutoring and teaching assistants: If you’re excelling in a certain subject, tutoring fellow students or becoming a teaching assistant can be rewarding. These roles can not only allow you to reinforce your own knowledge but also to gain valuable teaching experience.

If you’re excelling in a certain subject, tutoring fellow students or becoming a teaching assistant can be rewarding. These roles can not only allow you to reinforce your own knowledge but also to gain valuable teaching experience. Research assistantships: For those interested in academia, becoming a research assistant can offer both financial and educational benefits. Students can work closely with professors and gain insight into their field of study while earning an income.

What to avoid

While seeking employment, you should be cautious about jobs that demand too much time or pose risks to your safety.

Avoid positions with overly demanding hours; jobs that require more than about 20 hours a week could interfere with your academic performance and lead to burnout.

Any job that compromises health or safety is not worth the risk, regardless of the pay, and high-pressure sales roles or jobs with volatile customer interactions may add unnecessary stress to a student’s life.

Where can I find part-time work?

Several platforms cater specifically to students seeking part-time employment. Here are just a few.

StudentJob : A platform tailored to students looking for part-time, holiday and internship positions across the UK.

A platform tailored to students looking for part-time, holiday and internship positions across the UK. Indeed : While not student-specific, Indeed lists numerous part-time and flexible jobs suitable for those in higher education.

While not student-specific, Indeed lists numerous part-time and flexible jobs suitable for those in higher education. LinkedIn : The professional networking site can be a valuable resource for finding part-time and freelance opportunities, especially for students interested in building a career network early on.

: The professional networking site can be a valuable resource for finding part-time and freelance opportunities, especially for students interested in building a career network early on. Your university’s career service: Many universities have career services that help students find part-time and internship opportunities. It’s worth checking with them for leads and advice.

Further advice

Always ensure that your job doesn’t take precedence over your studies - your academic performance should always be the primary focus.

Balancing work and study requires time management, so use tools like planners or digital calendars to keep track of both assignments and work shifts.

If you do find yourself struggling to balance work and study, don’t hesitate to seek support from university counsellors or career advisors. They can provide guidance and resources to help manage your commitments. When you do get paid, use your income wisely, and create a budget to manage expenses and savings effectively, which can reduce financial stress.

