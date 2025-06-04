Next steps taken in £115m development of Montrose Port

Work towards developing Montrose Port as a key hub in Scotland’s renewable energy sector is now under way.

Early works have started on the sites for berths 9, 10 and 11, extending the Port’s capacity by 30%, following a match-funding agreement with Scottish Enterprise.

The economic development agency approved £1.7million towards the studies and investigation works, which will lead to the creation of 20 hectares of manufacturing land at Montrose Port Industrial Park (MPIP), to the north of the town, and the three additional quaysides.

This will unlock infrastructure investment in the order of £115 million to further develop the port.

Adrian Gillespie, Scottish Enterprise chief executive, said: “The expansion of Montrose Port is hugely important to providing new infrastructure and space to support the continued growth of the offshore wind sector.

“Montrose Port Authority has exciting plans for the future and we are pleased to back that kind of ambition which will attract further investment into Scotland’s economy.”

The berths form part of a huge overall project by the Port, including work to turn part of nearby Customs House into a Skills Academy for the renewables industry and the massive expansion site purchased with grant funding announced by Scottish Enterprise earlier in the year.

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority CEO, said: “The redevelopment of Berths 9,10 and 11 marks a vital step in reinforcing Montrose Port Authority’s role in supporting the offshore wind sector and the wider energy industry.

“We’re grateful to Scottish Enterprise for acknowledging our vision and ambition, and for match funding this early works and investigative stage.

"Their support is instrumental in unlocking further investment, enabling us to increase capacity, create more jobs and drive sustainable economic growth for Montrose and the surrounding region.

"As a trust port, delivering long-term value for our community remains at the core of everything we do.”