New study launched to help tackle marine skills shortage
This industry-led project, delivered under the direction of British Marine Scotland (BMS), aims to create a comprehensive picture of technical marine training in Scotland and identify practical solutions to support the sector’s long-term growth.
The work is focused on the leisure marine sector and small-to-medium sized vessels, covering core technical skills such as boatbuilding, marine engineering and electronics, as well as composites, marina, mooring and small harbour operations, and supply chain services.
There is also a crossover with skills required for the aquaculture, work boat and fishing sectors, but Scotland’s marine tourism sector alone generates £633 million and supports 31,000 jobs. Boating tourism contributes £84 million and 3100 full-time equivalent jobs.
BMS has been working for years to strengthen training delivery, including leading the creation of the Modern Apprenticeship Framework for Boat Building and Repair. Yet the challenge is growing: over 80% of marine businesses report skills shortages, nearly 60% expect staff to retire in the next five years and only 12% employ apprentices.
Sarah Kennedy, BMS chairperson, said: “British Marine Scotland has championed this work because our members are telling us loud and clear that skills shortages are holding them back. This scoping exercise will provide the hard evidence we need to push for training that meets the real needs of our sector, now and in the future.”
Ronan O’Hara, Chief Executive, Crown Estate Scotland, added: “This project will provide valuable insights into the skills and delivery mechanisms needed to strengthen the leisure marine sector and the communities that depend on it. We look forward to seeing the findings and how they can help secure a thriving future for Scotland’s marine industries.”
Anyone interested in taking part should contact Aileen Monk at [email protected] or call 07946 822586.