New renewables skills academy to be developed at Montrose

​Pictured (l-r) are: Simon Hewitt, Principal of Dundee & Angus College, Kathryn Lindsay, Chief Executive of Angus Council, Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority Chief Executive

A new agreement has been reached for Montrose to house a skills academy to offer courses relating to the renewables sector.

The new facility will, for the first time in Angus, bridge a gap between teaching and practice, supporting jobs and economic opportunities in the area by delivering practical experience for those looking to work in Scotland’s growing offshore wind industry.

Receiving £1.25m of funding from Scottish Government’s Tay Cities Industrial Investment Programme, the academy will support the growing demand from offshore wind, low carbon technology and clean growth expansion across the Tay Cities region.

Angus Council, Montrose Port Authority, and Dundee & Angus College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, aggreing to work together to develop the new facility within Customs House at Montrose Harbour.

Angus Council Leader, Bill Duff said: “I’m delighted that we are able to work in partnership with Montrose Port Authority and D&A College to pave the way to support new job opportunities in an expanding well paid sector of the economy, whilst increasing productivity through clean growth, protecting places for future generations to live, work and visit.”

Montrose Port Authority Chief Executive, Tom Hutchison, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative

He said: “This Montrose-based Skills Academy is a significant step in the Port’s development and reinforces our position as a driver of regional growth. We are immensely proud of its potential to cultivate local talent and the key role it will play in Scotland's energy transition, equipping people with the skills needed to support our renewables sector.

Simon Hewitt, Principal of Dundee & Angus College, said: “The College is extremely proud of the role we play in supporting both social and economic growth within the region, and the new Skills Academy in Montrose is not only an exciting step for the region's renewables sector, but also another key development for the College in offering the facilities, training and support to enable a net zero transition.”