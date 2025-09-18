Montrose pottery studio fires up growth after securing £4,500 in grant funding thanks to Business Gateway support

A Montrose-based pottery and creative arts studio has invested in new equipment to expand its classes and improve production after securing £4,500 in grant funding from Angus Council, thanks to support from Business Gateway.

Clay Half offers a dedicated space for pottery enthusiasts and creative minds in the heart of Montrose town centre. Owner Irene Hughes began teaching ceramics in 2016 at Springfield Creative Arts in Arbroath, after being invited to assist with weekly classes. The experience deepened her passion for the craft and for helping others discover the joy of working with clay. After years of honing her skills, she fulfilled a long-held ambition to bring art and creativity closer to home, launching The Clay Half in October 2022.

Inspired by Montrose’s history, the studio takes its name from old town maps, where the western side of the main street was called the Clay Half. For Irene, a former Cartographic and Planning Technician, it was the perfect link between pottery and mapping. Housed in the former Blue Door Gallery, the space has been transformed into a mixed-use creative hub that offers a range of small, welcoming classes in pottery, painting, drawing, printmaking and more, adding to the area's growing creative movement and fostering connection and collaboration.

With guidance from Business Gateway adviser Kate Clark and Invest in Angus, Irene successfully applied to the Angus Council SME Start and Grow Business Grant Scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The funding was used to purchase an 80-litre ceramic kiln and a new potter’s wheel, both of which are already making a transformative difference to the studio’s operations.

Irene Hughes, owner of Clay Half

Previously, the business relied on a small 45-litre kiln, which was in use up to four times a week and created bottlenecks in processing students’ work. The larger kiln has eased storage pressures, allowed a smoother flow of work, and reduced waiting times for finished pieces. The new potter’s wheel has also improved class continuity and ensured the studio can reliably meet demand.

The increased capacity has already allowed Irene to introduce specialised children’s classes and holiday sessions, as well as trial a Friday afternoon “Mud Club” for teenagers. The Clay Half will also host seasonal workshops over Halloween and Christmas. Looking ahead, Irene plans to welcome guest tutors and professional creatives to deliver specialist classes, further growing the studio’s role as a cultural hub and encouraging more people in the region to get involved.

In addition to grant funding, The Clay Half has also benefitted from tailored support through Business Gateway Tayside's Business Boost, Expert Help and DigitalBoost programmes, which provided specialist advice and guidance to help Irene strengthen and grow her business.

Irene Hughes, owner of Clay Half, said: “Kate encouraged me to apply for the grant at a time when I wasn’t sure I’d be eligible as a sole trader, and her support was invaluable throughout the application process. Without Business Gateway’s guidance, this simply wouldn’t have happened.

Clay Half in Montrose.

“The new kiln and wheel are game changers, they’ve already improved the flow of work through the studio, freed up space, and given me the confidence to grow the business further.”

Kate Clark, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Irene has created a fantastic space in Montrose that inspires creativity and community. The impact of the new equipment is already clear, allowing her to expand capacity, improve efficiency and enhance the student experience.

“It’s been a pleasure to support Irene in securing the funding and to see how it is helping her realise her ambitions for The Clay Half.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit www.bgateway.com.