Montrose port recognised for 'best practice' in first renewables awards
The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards, held recently in Aberdeen, showcase the cutting-edge excellence that drives Scotland’s world-leading renewables industry.
Nine winners from across Scotland were announced, who have made significant contributions to the sector. Organised by trade body Scottish Renewables, the awards highlight the innovation, commitment and leadership within the supply chain.
The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 44 finalists, and the port authority was named as the winner of the Best Practice Award.
Michael Shanks MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero, delivered a keynote address emphasising Scotland’s crucial role in materialising the UK government’s ambition for renewable energy and driving progress towards climate goals.
Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said that the awards were important in recognising the work of the hundreds of businesses contributing to the success of the renewables sector.
She said: “The Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards are proud to support the nimble, agile, ambitious and innovative businesses, organisations and SMEs undaunted by the opportunity to deliver our new energy system.
“Hundreds of businesses are bringing their expertise across to the renewable energy industry while pushing new skills initiatives to grow, recruit and retain the people we will need in the future.
"The supply chain is a critical part of the vision we have for Scotland and the UK and I have been truly blown away by the ground-breaking work of this year’s finalists.”
A special commendation was given to Forth Ports, a finalist in the Green Business Growth Award, for its commitment to the industry including its £150+ million renewables growth plan, its investment in Scotland’s first offshore wind facility in Dundee and its forthcoming renewable energy hub in Leith.