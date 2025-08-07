Montrose opticians invests in the community with new contact lens room

A local optician is looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers after a £35,000 refurbishment.

Specsavers Montrose, located at 83 High Street, has completed its new upper floor refit, including an updated lab, new office space, and a new multifunctional contact lens room that will double as an emergency room.

The upper floor now hosts a private teaching area, which will give the team further capacity to help those wishing to try contact lenses. New lenses will be advised by the optician in the test room before customers are led through the best way to insert and remove their lenses, with more privacy for the team and customers.

Thanks to the new space available in the store, there will be a larger selection of trial lenses in store, with customers who wish to purchase new lenses able to have them fitted in the store soon.

The new contact lens room at Specsavers Montrose

Fahriea Anis, opthalmic director at Specsavers Montrose, says: "We’re so glad to have the new testing room open and ready for the public.

"Having the increased capacity to be able to help more of the community is great, especially when testing new contact lenses can be tricky for some.

"As the new lens room is multifunctional, it allows us to treat any emergencies with more privacy and reassurance that we have a dedicated space to do so.

"It’s lovely to have a nice new office space, as well as a brand-new tearoom for our staff which is a bonus too."