Montrose firm makes move to become and employee ownership trust

​The Crawford Architecture team celebrates the formation of the employee ownership trust at their office in Montrose. (Pic: Jonathan Addie)

A long-established Montrose family business has transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) as it enters a new chapter in its evolution.

Employee ownership is becoming an increasing succession model, particularly within architectural practices, and after almost 40 years as a family-run firm, Crawford Architecture will now be 100% owned by its trust.

Founded in 1987 by John Crawford, the firm has built a strong reputation locally and nationally, delivering a wide range of projects for a diverse range of clients, including global companies such as GSK, and local organisations such as Montrose Port Authority.

The firm has played a vital role in transforming Montrose over the years through involvement in projects such as the regeneration of the old swimming pool into Montrose Playhouse and its ongoing involvement in Project Montrose (ProMo) which is set to revitalise the town’s high street.

With John approaching almost 40 years in the business and son Kevin having played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the company over the past 20 years, it was felt that it was time to look ahead and consider the best move to secure the company’s long-term future.

Transitioning to an employee-owned model not only provides a seamless succession plan but has a proven track record of bringing stronger team engagement, greater innovation and increased stability.

This shift gives employees a direct stake in its long-term future and the benefit of profit shares and enhanced career progression opportunities, empowering the 10-strong team to influence the firm’s direction while maintaining the core values that have defined the practice since its inception.

Director Kevin Crawford said: “We have built a fantastic team here, all of whom show the right attitude, are ambitious and I'm delighted we can give them this opportunity. Many of the team have been with us a long time and we feel this is a reward for that dedication.”

“Transitioning to an EOT ensures the practice remains independent and allows our wider team to play a more active role in shaping our future. It’s an exciting time for everyone, and we’re looking forward to continuing our journey with employee ownership at the core of what we do.”

For many team members, the transition is an exciting opportunity.

Senior Architectural Technologist, Allanah Ogilvie said: “This move means we all have a voice in helping shape the firm’s future.

"We’re no longer just employees, we're shaping something we believe in together and all aligned with a shared vision.”

David Paton, who has been a big part of the team at Crawford Architecture for over 20 years added: “The EOT structure gives us a renewed sense of responsibility for the business. We’re all invested in its future and that brings a new level of motivation, commitment and drive to ensure continued growth and shared success.

As an employee-owned practice, Crawford Architecture is set to enter a new chapter of innovation and collaboration while creating an engaged, empowered and forward-thinking work culture.