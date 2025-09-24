Montrose film festival is a huge success for its organisers

Winner of the North Light Award for Scottish Filmmaking, which reimagines our relationship with the natural world, was announced at the close of this year’s LandxSea Film Festival in Montrose.

The second annual award went to Hannah Papacek Harper’s Lost For Words which had its Scottish premiere at Scotland’s environmental film festival.

The festival’s Audience Award went to the thrilling Brazilian eco doc Yanuni, which also had its Scottish premiere at the festival.

Edinburgh filmmaker Hannah Papacek Harper’s debut feature Lost For Words has been announced as the winner of LandxSea Film Festival’s second annual North Light Award. The award celebrates Scottish filmmaking which reimagines our relationship with the natural world. A poetic journey across Britain’s landscapes and seasons, the film is inspired by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris’s beloved book The Lost Words.

​Hannah Papacek Harper above left, and Richard Ladkani.

The winner received a £500 cash prize.

The festival’s Audience Award winner was also announced as Austrian director Richard Ladkani’s thrilling Brazilian eco documentary Yanuni, produced by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. From a remote village to the political frontlines of the climate crisis, the feature follows Brazilian Indigenous chief Juma Xipaia as she fights to protect the Amazon and the future of her unborn child.

LandxSea Festival is Scotland’s annual environmental film festival, and returns to Montrose Playhouse in 2026.