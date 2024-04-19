Milestone for Brechin solar company with new partnership

John Forster, Forster Group founder and chairman.

Forster Group’s new partnership with the energy provider will will enable Scottish Gas to install solar power and battery technology to any eligible customer in Scotland, England and Wales for the first time, accelerating the nation’s transition towards renewable energy sources.

Forster Group already provides solar services to one in five of all new homes in Scotland and also has offices in Livingston, West Lothian.

Customers can currently benefit from a free consultation for solar panel installation tailored to their energy usage and home layout. A survey will give estimated costs, savings and installation options without any commitment.

Households could save between 75 and 90 per cent off the cost of their electricity bill by installing solar panels, and latest industry figures show more than 183,000 installations were carried out across the UK last year.

John Forster, Forster Group founder and chairman, said: "This partnership is a fantastic milestone on the Forster Group’s journey and will enable us to provide solar and battery storage installations to even more customers across Scotland.

"We’re seeing solar power and battery technology playing an essential role in the country's transition to Net Zero and with consumer appetite growing, more people now have the ability to take control of their own energy usage and make huge savings generating their own power.”

Susan Wells, low carbon homes director at Scottish Gas, added: “We’re committed to delivering the right products and solutions to help people cut carbon in their homes and save money on their bills in a way that works for them.

“We’re seeing our customers get more engaged with the benefits of solar energy, which is why we are extending our capabilities and partnering with Forster Group.