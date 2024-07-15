Major upgrade of Arbroath's broadband network now under way

Openreach ​engineers have already started work to install Full Fibre broadband in Arbroath.

Arbroath residents will soon benefit from a new ultrafast broadband network, which is currently being built in the town.

Openreach started work recently on the project, which will give access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe with the build expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

The Full Fibre upgrade will let thousands of local people connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Engineers working are also working on similar projects in Forfar, Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and eastern Dundee.

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to check the latest status for their address, register for updates and, as the build progresses, see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Full Fibre provides more reliable connectivity with fewer faults, more predictable and consistent speeds, and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said disruption will be kept to a minimum.

He said: “We’re bringing ultrafast broadband to Arbroath and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we’re working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.”

He added: “Arbroath is part of our balanced build across Scotland. We want to make sure that progress is evenly spread and that people in all parts of the country can be online effortlessly and build opportunities in their community. Connecting everyone to our fastest and most reliable broadband would result in a multi-billion pound economic boost.”