Johnston Carmichael partner retires after distinguished career and marks milestone with humanitarian mission to Ukraine

A long-serving partner at accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has marked his retirement by embarking on a remarkable journey to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Roddy Anderson, 64, who retired in May from his role as Business Advisory Partner in the firm’s Forfar office, spent over three decades advising businesses across Angus and beyond.

Shortly before retiring, he embarked on a 1,500 mile journey in a van packed with essential supplies – including first aid kits, clothing, toothbrushes and toothpaste - all the way to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where he handed over aid at the Presidential Palace. The journey took more than 4 days and he said delivering the aid was incredibly humbling.

The four-day journey began from his home in Forfar and took him through Newcastle, across the ferry to Holland, and then by road through Germany and Poland before arriving in Ukraine.

A memorial at the Presidential Palace Lviv.

“I’ve always believed in doing what you can to help others,” said Roddy. “As I approached retirement, I felt I had both the time and the means to do something meaningful. The situation in Ukraine has touched so many of us, and I wanted to turn that concern into action.

"Standing at the Presidential Palace in Lviv, handing over essential aid, was an incredibly humbling experience. It reminded me that even small efforts, if done with heart, can make a difference.”

Roddy joined Johnston Carmichael in 2004 as a Partner and, over the years, played a pivotal role in the growth of the firm’s Forfar office. He was a trusted adviser to clients in agriculture, family business and, notably, the dental sector.

For many years, Roddy served as Head of Dental, helping to establish Johnston Carmichael as one of the UK’s leading advisers to dental professionals. Under his leadership, the firm built a strong reputation for providing specialist financial advice tailored to the complex needs of dental practice owners, at a time when the sector was undergoing significant change.

Roddy Anderson embarked on a 1,500 mile journey to deliver essential supplies to Ukraine with charity Pick-ups for Peace.

The aid mission was undertaken with the charity Pick-ups for Peace, and included not just donated goods but the vehicle itself, which will now be used in Ukraine.

“Everyone was very appreciative,” said Roddy. “It was clear the aid would be put to good use straight away, which made the whole journey feel worthwhile.”

Lynne Walker, CEO of Johnston Carmichael, said: “Roddy’s retirement marks the end of a truly distinguished chapter at Johnston Carmichael. Throughout his career, he exemplified professionalism, dedication, and a genuine commitment to his clients, colleagues and community.

“His decision to spend the final days of his career delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine speaks volumes about his character. Roddy has set a powerful example of leadership in action, and he leaves a legacy we are incredibly proud of.”

Roddy added: “It’s been a privilege to be part of Johnston Carmichael’s journey. I’ve seen the firm grow from a strong regional presence into a leading UK-wide advisory business with global reach. I’m proud to have played a small part in that story, and I’m incredibly grateful to all my colleagues, past and present, for their friendship, support and shared purpose over the years.”