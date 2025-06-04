JCB hydrogen engine to debut at The Royal Highland Show

JCB’s pioneering hydrogen fuelled engine will be on public display for the first time at a UK agricultural event during the Royal Highland Show, Thursday 19 to Sunday, June 22 at Ingliston, Edinburgh.

The engine will be a centrepiece of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Show Society’s Presidential Solutions Hub highlighting cutting-edge solutions being developed to help meet Net Zero climate targets.

A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100 million JCB hydrogen engine project for nearly four years, and has produced a power unit that matches the performance characteristics of the company’s DieselMAX engine used in JCB’s iconic backhoe loaders, Loadall telehandlers and other JCB equipment.

Since the first prototype build, 130 evaluation units have been assembled for exhaustive testing and a number of those engines – and the refuelling options that JCB has developed – are being tested in real world on-site situations by several plant hire companies, with very positive results.

Lord Bamford with JCB’s pioneering hydrogen engine for agricultural and construction machinery.

Moreover, some key legislative hurdles have been cleared this year; in January, JCB confirmed that a number of vehicle licensing authorities across Europe have certified the hydrogen-fuelled engine for sale, with others set to follow suit.

In April, the UK government paved the way for a change in road vehicle regulations allowing hydrogen-fuelled agricultural and construction machinery to use public highways, and in May the engine received full EU type-approval, allowing its use in JCB and other OEM off-highway machinery as it complies with EU Stage V emissions rules.

George Lyon, President of the Royal Highland society, said: “Over the past year, the RHASS Presidency has been promoting new, innovative solutions that farmers can use to meet the challenge of Net Zero. We are delighted that JCB are contributing to the Solutions Hub at the show with their new hydrogen engine, which represents an opportunity to switch to a “green” fuel while retaining familiar combustion engine technology.”

The RHASS Presidential Solutions Hub will be situated on Avenue 13 opposite the RBS stand, with JCB accompanied by businesses representing the livestock nutrition and breeding sectors showcasing their solutions helping farmers meet the challenge of Net Zero.