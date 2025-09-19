I paid £104,000 to become a Baron - now I’ve launched my own luxury wine

A Kent man is now the proud owner of the Scottish feudal Barony of Cononsyth - all for the small sum of £104,500.

Phillip Afiléon, 25, from Gravesend, purchased the honorary title, which dates back to the 14th century, via a legal deed in 2024. ‘Cononsyth’ relates to a piece of land near Arbroath, Angus, Scotland.

Although the barony is a territorial dignity—a heritable title tied to historic lands, the deed does not include any land or estate. By purchasing the title, Philip is now rightfully the Baron of Cononsyth, legally recognised by various institutions including the Court of the Lord Lyon, the Scottish Parliament, and the Scottish Law Commission.

Phillip said: “It is pure luck that I am now the Baron of Cononsyth - I was just talking to the right person at the right time.

Phillip Afiléon

“Feudal baronies don’t have legal power today, but I’m proud to be part of this historical tradition.

“£104,500 is a lot of money, and as someone who has grown up in Angus, it is money well spent to be a part of the area’s history.”

A toast to celebrate

To celebrate the purchase of the title, Philip has created his own luxury wine brand. Vinum Afiléon is a luxury fortified elderberry wine that brings together heritage and modern luxury.

Blended with spiced rum, honeyberry jam, and cinnamon, the wine is inspired by medieval traditions and presented in a heavy bespoke bottle with wax seal, custom cork, and a luxury box. The motto is “Praeterea, usque in aeternum”.

Phillip said: “Praeterea, usque in aeternum means ‘Besides, unto eternity.’ The wine is handcrafted locally by fermenting elderberries into fine wine and fortified with spiced rum, honeyberry jam and cinnamon, for depth and longevity.

“It has a rich, deep flavour profile closer to a fine aged port than a standard fruit wine.

“We are planning to expand to bring a taste of medieval heritage and tradition to the rest of the UK.”