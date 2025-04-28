Homeowners urged to listen out for boiler noises that could lead to costly repair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keeping your boiler in good working order is essential all year round – especially if you want to avoid a costly repair bill further down the line.

Even though heating systems tend to be used less frequently during the spring and summer, it's still crucial to monitor their condition. Ignoring warning signs during the warmer months can allow small issues to grow into major problems by the time winter returns.

According to energy experts at Utility Saving Expert, one specific boiler noise, if left unchecked, could leave homeowners facing a repair bill of up to £300.

The Boiler Sound That Could Spell Trouble – and Cost You £300

Engineers advise springtime boiler checks to avoid costly repairs ahead of winter.

It’s easy to forget about your boiler once the weather warms up, but doing so could come back to haunt you. Minor faults developing over the spring and summer can lead to expensive repairs if they aren't addressed early.

A sound that should raise immediate concern is bubbling or popping, often linked to a problem known as kettling.

Kettling occurs when limescale builds up inside the boiler’s heat exchanger, causing water to overheat and produce steam bubbles. Left untreated, this issue can cause significant damage to the system.

Chris Richards, founder of utilitysavingexpert.com, explains: “Kettling is much more than an annoying noise — it's a warning that your boiler is under strain. If ignored, it can severely affect the system’s efficiency and cause repairs costing hundreds of pounds. Tackling it early, especially when heating demand is lower, is far more cost-effective.”

Oil-Fired Boiler Users Face Additional Risks

Households relying on heating oil could face even greater consequences from boiler issues.

Richards adds: “For homes that run on heating oil, a malfunctioning boiler doesn't just mean discomfort — it can mean wasting an increasingly expensive resource.

Oil-fired systems, which are common in rural locations, may take longer to repair. If kettling causes a breakdown, any remaining oil could be lost, leading to even bigger costs.”

Arranging a boiler service in spring or summer is not only easier but often cheaper, helping homeowners avoid both repair bills and fuel waste later in the year.

Other Noises That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

While kettling is a major concern, experts at Utility Saving Expert also stress that other sounds such as hissing or gurgling should not be dismissed.

These noises may point to trapped air, low pressure, or circulation issues — all of which can reduce your heating system's effectiveness and cause further complications if left unresolved.