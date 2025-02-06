Graduate Apprentice Accountant Calum adds value to the Kirkwood Timber Frame team

As the country marks National Apprenticeship Week #NAW2025, (10th to 16th February) Graduate Apprentice Accountant, Calum Burr, is adding value to the team.

Calum, 18 and from Stonehaven, joined Kirkwood at the beginning of September 2024, as part of his Graduate Apprenticeship scheme delivered by Robert Gordon University.

Under the direction of Finance Director, Michael Harper, Calum works four days a week from Kirkwood’s offices at Aberdeen, with the remaining day dedicated to his studies.

Calum said: “I chose accountancy and the apprenticeship option because I liked the idea that you could learn whilst gaining experience in real-life business situations, as it makes learning far easier, because you can see why you do certain things within the profession.

From left to right are, Graduate Apprentice Accountant, Calum Burr, Finance Director, Michael Harper and Purchase Ledge Assistant, Gemma Reid.

“It has been a brilliant experience so far and afforded me the opportunity to further develop personal and professional life skills.’

During his time with Kirkwood Timber Frame, Calum has been able to experience all facets and areas of the business, broadening his understanding of the timber frame industry and how different aspects of the business can impact on financial operations.

Over the course of his apprenticeship, Calum will be exposed to all operations within a busy finance department, which will help build his understanding and knowledge and allow him to have real life experiences within a finance function – supporting his studies.

Calum added: ‘There are many challenges within the timber industry, not least the ever-changing building policies and regulations. Throughout my time with Kirkwood, I have also learned the need to acknowledge the risk of a supply chain issue that are out of the control of the business, causing the timber prices to increase and how a company can plan to negate this.”

Calum is soon to sit his second set of exams as part of his first year of studies, before returning to university and Kirkwood Timber Frame for year two of the Graduate Apprenticeship.

Barbara Massie, Business Development Director at Kirkwood Timber Frame added: “Under the direction of our Finance Director, Michael Harper, Calum is a valued member of the team and his enthusiasm, willingness to learn and professionalism has been noted by all staff.

“He is not afraid to ask questions to aid his development and has also taken a keen interest in the company and timber frame industry.

“As a business, we are passionate about empowering, supporting, and providing opportunities for trainees, like Calum, but also for existing staff, ensuring that everyone’s contribution is recognised.

“We are confident that Calum will go onto enjoy a successful career and we are delighted to have been able to support him at this early but vital stage of his education and training.”

For more information about Kirkwood Timber Frame, please visit: www.kirkwoodtimberframe.co.uk