GoFibre hits milestone 1,000 customers in Montrose

GoFibre is celebrating a major milestone in Montrose with more than 1,000 customers now enjoying ultra-fast full fibre broadband. To mark the occasion, GoFibre will be teaming up with beloved local ice cream shop, Scoops of Moo, for a special community event on Saturday, 17th May.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showing its appreciation for the local community, from 1pm to 3:30pm residents and businesses are invited to experience the full flavour of full fibre at Scoops of Moo in the heart of Montrose. During this time, guests can meet the GoFibre team to learn more about the benefits of ultra-fast full fibre broadband.

The first 20 guests through the door to register their interest with the Scottish broadband provider via the online sign-up will be able to enjoy a complimentary ice cream or treat of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In true GoFibre spirit, Dennis Laidlaw, owner of Scoops of Moo, will be crafting a special mint choc ice cream in GoFibre’s signature minty green, aptly named "Digby’s ultra mint," available exclusively for the weekend.

Montrose hits 1,000

Everyone who purchases one of the special GoFibre ice creams over the weekend will be gifted a pair of stylish GoFibre sunglasses. In addition to the sweet treats, GoFibre will be hosting an exclusive competition for Montrose locals, offering one lucky attendee the chance to win two years’ of free broadband.

Dennis Laidlaw, who operates two businesses in Montrose powered by GoFibre, shared his excitement, stating, "As a business owner, reliable and fast internet is crucial, and GoFibre has consistently delivered exceptional service. We like to think of ourselves as part of the local community so we’re more than happy to celebrate this milestone and share our fantastic flavours with everyone who’s able to attend."

Andy Hepburn, Chief Operating Officer at GoFibre, said: "Reaching the milestone of 1,000 customers in Montrose is more than just a number to us - it's a testament to the trust and support we've received from the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event is our way of saying a big thank you to everyone in Montrose and surrounding areas who have welcomed us with open arms and chosen GoFibre. We’re excited for what the future holds and look forward to connecting with more of you as we continue to grow."

GoFibre is deeply committed to giving back to local businesses and charities within key build communities. In July 2023, GoFibre launched the GoFurther Fund to support charities in Aberdeenshire and Angus, including Angus-based charities Kirrie Connections and North East Sensory Services (NESS). Dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with sensory impairments, NESS used the funding to support five community groups in Angus. These groups provide vital services to individuals aged over 65 in Forfar, Brechin, Kirriemuir, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Meanwhile Kirrie Connections, a support hub for people living with dementia and their unpaid carers, used the donation to enhance its Pathfinder Project, offering creative arts activities to local service users.

Through the GoFurther Fund, GoFibre was able to provide both charities with £3,000 of support, ensuring these essential services continue to benefit the region.

As GoFibre continues to expand its network, the company is eager to build on its achievements and further its mission of connecting communities. Choosing GoFibre’s full fibre broadband means Angus residents and businesses can access up to 1 Gbps speeds, significantly enhancing their ability to use multiple devices without lag and quickly download large files in seconds. With broadband speeds faster than your ice cream melts, GoFibre ensures a seamless and enjoyable online experience for everyone.

Residents in Montrose and the surrounding areas can check the availability of GoFibre’s services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability.