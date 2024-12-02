Gin Bothy is the first business to move into restored glen buildings

Forfar-based business The Gin Bothy has become the the first commercial enterprise to move into Glen Prosen.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move follows an extensive consultation process by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) that included taking expressions of interest to find suitable uses for the various estate buildings.

The Bothy Distillery, scheduled to begin operations next spring, is a major step to the full utilisation of the buildings at the head of the glen and forms part of FLS’s strategy to bring economic benefits to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company will lease the complex of industrial buildings along with two other properties, including a residential premises on the estate, resulting in several additional staff in the immediacy with a forecast of six new roles over the next three years.

​​The business will occupy the former keeper's cottage.

Christine Reid, from FLS, said: “The business has strong local roots that will only be enhanced by moving to the glen; this new venture will support existing and new jobs in the area as well as fostering sustainable tourism. Discussions with several other interested parties keen to set up in FLS-managed Glen Prosen are at an advanced stage and we look forward to connecting more people with the evolving landscape restoration.”

Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron added: “I grew up in the neighbouring glen, so I know how special the area is. Its seclusion and natural beauty provide the perfect backdrop for crafting spirits that truly capture the essence of Scotland, while allowing us to champion sustainability and preserve the landscape for future generations.”