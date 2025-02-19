Gilson Gray grows Dundee conveyancing team with senior hire

Full-service law firm Gilson Gray has appointed experienced solicitor Sandra Teall as a new legal director for its conveyancing division in Dundee.

Sandra was previously a solicitor at The Chamber Practice, specialising in commercial and residential conveyancing, equity release and remortgages, as well as offering private client services such as wills and powers of attorney. Her experience also includes time as a partner at Aberdein Considine, and a previous role at Culley & McAlpine, both based in Perth.

Sandra joins Gilson Gray’s residential conveyancing team, which has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest in recent years. The division now has around 150 professionals across offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, plus teams based in London and Lincoln.

In Tayside, the firm has rapidly expanded in recent years following a series of acquisitions. Gilson Gray doubled its footprint at 2 West Marketgait last year when it took over Bowmans Solicitors, while it also brought Wilson Financial and RS Robertson Financial Planning into the fold of its financial arm, Gilson Gray Financial Management, in 2023.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “Sandra is a welcome addition to our Tayside team. She brings years of knowledge and experience in residential property conveyancing to the firm and is a great representation of the top-quality talent we are looking for. After a positive start to the year, we expect the property market in Dundee to continue on its upward trajectory in 2025, with prices increasing and even more properties coming onto the market. It will be great to have Sandra on board to support clients as they navigate the process of buying and selling homes.”

Sandra added: “Gilson Gray is a forward-thinking, dynamic firm and the growth it has achieved over the past couple of years in Dundee has been impressive. I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and their clients and being part of the city’s market-leading property offering.”