Funding round to support Project Gigabit

Andy Hepburn, Ailsa Young, Mike Ferguson and Neil Conaghan, GoFibre chief executive officer.

Edinburgh-based broadband company, GoFibre, has completed a £125m funding round that will support its delivery of two Project Gigabit contracts in the south and northeast of Scotland, including Angus.

The round is led by a £45m debt facility from the Scottish National Investment Bank (“the Bank”) alongside a further £80m from Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). GoFibre was advised by Deloitte on the transaction.

GoFibre is an independent Edinburgh-based provider, focused on expanding digital connectivity in underserved rural areas.

GoFibre was recently awarded a £105m contract by the Scottish Government for the delivery of the UK government-funded Project Gigabit in the north east of Scotland.

The programme enables hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

Neil Conaghan, GoFibre CEO, said: “We are excited to play a crucial role in bringing the very best full fibre broadband connectivity to rural areas in Scotland, as part of our mission to bridge the digital divide.

“We are grateful for the support of The Scottish National Investment Bank, HCOB and Gresham House as we continue to build and grow GoFibre.”

While connectivity has improved in recent years, Scotland’s urban-rural divide remains extensive. Ofcom figures show that just 44% of rural communities have full-fibre coverage, compared to 71% of urban communities.

Ailsa Young, investment director of Innovation at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: Essential for accessing services and building and maintaining connections.

“Broadband is a critical service for businesses and communities. This continues to be an important sector for us, so we’re delighted to support GoFibre as it delivers important connectivity to the north east of Scotland.”

The Forfar Indoor Sports Centre is a GoFibre customer.

Managing Director, Mike Ferguson, said: “As a small business, having reliable and fast connectivity is crucial; everything from our tills to our booking system relies on it. With the new service, we’ve been able to make improvements to our business, like taking online bookings, and we can now livestream our curling matches so viewers can watch the action not only across Scotland but internationally too.”

GoFibre is also committed to leaving a lasting legacy in communities. As part of its rollout, the company will launch a further round of its GoFurther Fund, with up to £250,000 in grants being made available to local causes in the north east of Scotland and up to £150,000 in the Borders/East Lothian.