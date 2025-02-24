From Head Chef to Senior Care Assistant: Angus Senior Care Assistant shares apprenticeship journey to encourage more individuals to join sector

Sharon Watson, Senior Care Assistant, at HC-One Scotland’s Lunan Court Care Home in Arbroath, Angus, has been sharing her own personal apprenticeship journey to encourage more individuals to consider an apprenticeship and career within the Social Care Sector.

To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week from March 3 to 7, 2025, Sharon has been reflecting on how apprenticeships are a great alternative to the traditional college routes available for people wishing to pursue a career in the Social Care Sector. Sharon, aged 42, is currently completing her Level 2 Social Services Healthcare Foundation apprenticeship.

Before joining the sector, Sharon worked as a cook where she volunteered at the Arbroath Infirmary and the Angus Carers Centre on her days off from work to offer a befriending service. This included painting nails, washing and blow-drying individuals’ hair, playing board games, taking individuals out for lunch to help them socialise and helping them with daily activities.

Whilst living at home with her partner and their two children, Sharon attended college in 2019 where she completed her Child Health and Social Care qualification which then led her to do an Access to Nursing course. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and family commitments Sharon was not able to finish her course and her volunteering work was also put on hold during this time.

However, the tail-end of the pandemic offered Sharon an opportunity to continue the generous and kind work she had carried out in her volunteering work. Applying for a job at Lunan Court Care home, Sharon was keen to explore the role of Care Assistant or Wellbeing Coordinator at the home.

Sharon’s existing experience helped her to secure a position as Head Chef and she soon joined the team at Lunan Court Care Home in August 2021.

Whilst juggling work and family commitments, Sharon would also take care of her grandmother at home. This encouraged Sharon to hang up her Chef’s apron and apply for a Care Assistant position to reach her career aspiration of being able to help and care for others in October 2022. Sharon realised through caring for her grandmother that caring for others is where her heart belongs and following speaking with her manager to express her interest in becoming a Care Assistant, steps were put in place to make this possible.

A Care Assistant role requires a level 2 qualification, which Sharon enrolled onto, completing a Level 2 Social Services Healthcare apprenticeship in October 2024. Sharon’s apprenticeship helped her gain more knowledge and understanding of legislation relating to adult care, how company polices should be applied and supporting effective communication.

Sharon carried out research that allowed her to look more in depth into topics such as Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and how this impacts individuals; finding out different ways to support people, researching dementia and recognising the signs of different types of abuse that can take place and how best to respond to be able to support individuals regarding this.

Sharon has since been encouraged by her Deputy Manager to apply to a Senior Care Assistant position which Sharon was successful in being promoted to in February 2025. Following progressing to the Senior Care Assistant position, Sharon wants to pursue further qualifications, working towards completing her Level 3 Social Services Healthcare Apprenticeship with the aspiration of progressing to the role of Nursing Assistant and Registered Nurse in the future with the support of HC-One.

Sharon Watson, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One Scotland’s Lunan Court Care Home, commented:

“If I could give anyone advice about completing their Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) apprenticeship, I would say you have to stay focused on your goals and achieve them. Completing an apprenticeship is a great opportunity to earn whilst you learn.

“You need to keep the ambition going whilst aiming high as it’s an opportunity to learn and develop skills that will lay foundations for the future. The SVQ apprenticeship has help me gain a better understanding of the communication barriers that we as carers can face daily and how we can approach this confidently by adapting to each resident’s unique needs whilst supporting them and ensuring residents feel protected and respected.”

HC-One Scotland apprenticeships are offered to both newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. HC-One Scotland currently offers 9 different apprenticeship programmes from Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level 5 through to SCQF level 10.

In 2024, HC-One Scotland saw 209 colleagues successfully complete their apprenticeship or qualification in Scotland and are currently supporting over 280 colleagues across Scotland to complete an apprenticeship or qualification within the next two to three years.

Honor Campbell, Home Manager at Lunan Court Care Home, stated:

“It is important that our colleagues feel valued, and they are provided with the right support and opportunities to learn and progress in their careers. As a leader at HC-One, I know how important apprenticeships are in supporting our colleagues to improve and grow their careers in care.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment Sharon gives to her learning as well as all our other colleagues currently completing an apprenticeship at Lunan Court.”

Susan Beasley, HC-One’s Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager, stated:

“It’s so important that our colleagues’ apprenticeship journeys like Sharon’s are shared and celebrated as well as Sharon being recognised as a role model, so that as a sector we are raising awareness or the potential for career progression and job satisfaction opportunities available through apprenticeships.

“In sharing Sharon’s apprenticeship experience we hope this will encourage others to explore opportunities available to them across the Social Care sector, encouraging and attracting a diverse workforce.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One Scotland homes in your area visit https://apply.hc-one.co.uk/