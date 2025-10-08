Forfar's faster but Frankfurt's lost its sizzle - study shows Angus town beats German city when it comes to broadband speeds

Forfar is ultra-fast in the connectivity race compared with sizzle-free Frankfurt’s slower speeds - with local residents and businesses set to benefit from the full fibre broadband speeds at their fingertips.

Citing research from the Ookla Speed Test Global Index, Scottish independent broadband provider GoFibre is highlighting the world-beating speeds available on its network in towns or regions across Scotland, as it commits to playing its role in bringing the benefits of world class full fibre broadband to communities in more rural areas.

Forfar residents get an average speed of 541 Mbps on the GoFibre network, compared with Frankfurt residents trailing on just 150 Mbps.

With ultra-fast broadband now so essential to our daily lives, GoFibre reckons such tasty speeds mean that Frankfurt residents would swap their sausages for Forfar’s sizzling broadband speeds.

In recent years, huge progress has been made to improve broadband connectivity for communities nestled outside the hustle and bustle of big cities. In July GoFibre was chosen as the supplier to deliver full fibre broadband to around 63,000 hard-to-reach premises across north east Scotland, including large parts of Angus, as part of joint efforts by the UK and Scottish governments to supercharge internet access in predominantly rural areas.

Boosting rural broadband is vital for powering the engine of local economies, opening up new markets for local businesses, making remote work a breeze, and sparking innovation and growth right across the country.

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “Our campaign is a bit of fun, but it has a serious message. It's about empowering people and places to realise their full potential.

“These speed comparisons show living in rural or semi-rural areas doesn’t have to be a disadvantage, when Scotland’s towns get better connectivity than world-famous cities.

GoFibre is highlighting the world-beating speeds available on its network in towns or regions across Scotland

“Whether you’re running a business, working from home, studying, getting through your admin or even gaming. It’s time you took advantage of the speeds at your fingertips.

“Anyone in Forfar who’s not yet signed up to GoFibre should check if you’re eligible right away and experience some of those sizzling speeds for yourself!”

GoFibre has grown from its Borders’ beginning to accelerate its rollout of full fibre broadband throughout Scotland and the north of England, having now connected over 120,000 premises.

In July, GoFibre was named as the supplier for the north east Scotland Project Gigabit contract, following also winning the first contract, in the Borders and East Lothian, in February. Project Gigabit is the UK government’s programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband. The Scottish Government is playing a key role in delivering Project Gigabit procurements in Scotland, working closely with the UK government to deploy funding.

GoFibre is currently offering buy now, pay nothing till 2026. Residents and potential customers are encouraged to sign up by visiting gofibre.co.uk/register.