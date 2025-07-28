Forfar wine, gin and music bar comes to market

By Ignatius Bowskill Dutkiewicz
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
Bruce & Co is delighted to bring to market 10 Bar Cafe, an immaculately presented licensed bar and café in the heart of Forfar, Angus, available for £449,950.

Established in 2010 and housed in a striking 18th-century building, this thriving business offers a rare opportunity to acquire a highly regarded wine, gin, beer and music venue with a loyal customer base and strong local following.

Known for its elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, Bar 10 features over 200 spirits - including 80 gins and 50 vodkas - alongside freshly ground Italian coffee and a selection of handcrafted cakes, scones and light bites, including vegan and gluten-free options.

Generating an annual turnover of approximately £400,000 from wet-only sales, the bar is the only venue in Forfar with a 2 AM licence on Fridays and Saturdays, adding to its unique appeal and consistent trade.

10 Bar Cafe for saleplaceholder image
10 Bar Cafe for sale

The stylish Soho Lounge on the upper level accommodates up to 50 guests and is regularly hired for live music, private events, cocktail-making classes, afternoon tea experiences, and corporate functions. Fitted with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, the space also serves as a professional venue for presentations and workshops.

Other features include Corian bar tops, a refrigerated cellar, internal kitchen, attic office space, external storage and 16 roof-mounted solar panels installed in 2019, lowering operational costs and enhancing sustainability.

The business has a well-established online presence with 13,000 Facebook followers and 2,000 on Instagram, both of which will be transferred to the new owner.

With a full team in place and scope for further development through expanded events and menu diversification, 10 Bar Cafe presents a turnkey opportunity for a driven owner-operator or investor looking for a standout hospitality business in a character setting.

Freehold. Asking Price: £449,950

For more details, contact: Amy Dilworth, Sales Negotiator at Bruce & Co, quoting Ref: 51520

[email protected]

01772 418 480

