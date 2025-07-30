Forfar restaurant is hot stuff with national award nomination

A Forfar restaurant has been named as one of the finalists in the Scottish food calendar’s hottest awards which recognise the very best of India, China, Japan and Nepal.

Jeet Fine Dining has made it to the shortlist for the title of ‘Best Indian Restaurant – North’ in this year’s Spice Awards, widely regarded as the Oscars of the curry world.

A host of sensational spots from cities, towns and villages across Scotland offering Pan-Asian food of the very highest level are highlighted.

The gala final on Monday, September 1 will see the ultimate winners in a broad range of categories crowned after a panel of expert judges visit each finalist – plus a live cook-off event will determine the Curry Championship.

Jeet is up for Best Indian Restaurant – North. (Pic: Google Maps)

Warren Paul, awards director, said: “We are incredibly proud of the passion the Spice Awards inspire across the whole of Scotland – the number of entries and votes this year was crazy, way beyond expectations.

“It’s really rewarding to see how the appreciation for what we are trying to do in shining a light on these wonderful cuisines.

“These awards are growing every year and different ideas, cultures and talents are being recognised from across the Asian continent, as we celebrate the massive impact on Scotland.

“Thank you to everyone who has nominated or voted and good luck to all our finalist. This truly is a celebration of some of the best food on the planet.

"We are very lucky to have such a rich and diverse culture in Scotland’s hospitality scene.”