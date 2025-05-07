Forfar opticians celebrate staff qualifications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Forfar opticians has plenty to celebrate this month as one store director and three team members have gained impressive new qualifications.

Blair Michie, store director at Specsavers Forfar, has achieved his status as an independent prescriber as well as also celebrating 15 years as a store director.

In addition to Blair’s milestone and achievement, Kelly Christison, Aaron Wilkie, and Alison Millar also have cause for celebration. Kelly and Aaron, who have been at Specsavers Forfar for three-and-a-half years have achieved their Cert 3 in Optical Dispensing whilst Alison Millar, who has been with Specsavers for 11 years, has now achieved her Cert 4 qualification.

As an independent prescriber, Blair can prescribe medication and optometry treatment freely, while a Cert 3 qualification means that Kelly and Aaron can better support Forfar’s optometrist team. With her Cert 4 qualification, Alison can build on her previous achievements with a more advanced qualification in the optical field.

Laura Stallerbrass, director and dispensing optician at Specsavers Forfar, says: "We are so pleased to have so many staff members achieving new qualifications.

"Blair achieving his independent prescriber qualification is wonderful, and a great way to mark his 15 years with Specsavers.

"We are thrilled to have Kelly, Aaron, and Alison achieve their Cert 3 and 4 qualifications too. Their hard work has paid off, and they should be very proud of themselves!"

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team, call 01307 477530 or visit the website.