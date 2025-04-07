Forfar opticians celebrate 15 years on the high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local opticians is celebrating 15 years since it first opened on Forfar’s high street.

Specsavers Forfar, located at, 73 Castle Street, held a birthday party for customers and staff to celebrate keeping the community’s sight and hearing in tip-top condition.

The store first opened its doors in March 2010 and has been serving the local community, and the surrounding areas, with eye and hearing care needs ever since.

To mark the occasion, the store had a balloon arch, along with cakes and Nosecco for customers to get them into the birthday spirit. The store also hosted a raffle in store with 15 winners, including Heather Bowman (pictured) winning £15 off their frames, whilst all customers benefitted from a 15 per cent discount all weekend.

Heather Bowman celebrating £15 off her specs. Staff member Eva Warburton.

When the store first launched, ophthalmic director Blair Michie had a team of just six, now the team has increased to 17 staff members. In this time the store has seen Laura Stallerbrass, who started in the store as an optical assistant, take on the role of dispensing optician director.

As well as this, the store has also seen both Aaron Young and Kelly Christison complete BTEC Cert 3 and Alison Miller complete Cet 4 BTECH, meaning that customers will continue to receive the best service.

Laura Stallerbrass, dispensing optician director at Specsavers Forfar says: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be celebrating 15 wonderful years of serving this incredible community.

‘It has been our privilege to assist our customers with their optical and audiology needs, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us. We look forward to many more years of helping people see and hear the world better and continuing to be a trusted part of the community.’