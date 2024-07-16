Forfar farm business makes the shortlist for Scotland's premier tourism awards

​The regional awards will take place in Edinburgh on September 26.

A Forfar farm business is again flying high in this year’s Scottish Thistle Awards by making it to the event’s shortlist.

Scotland’s premier tourism and events industry awards, Newton Farm Holidays & Tours has been shortlisted for the Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience.

The business is a previous winner of a Scottish Thistle Award, which help to highlight individual businesses, people and partnership working. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Newton Farms is one of four businesses to be nominated in the Central and East Awards, and the only one from Angus.

The others are The Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee, competing in the Best Hotel Experience category; The Barrelman in Dundee is being considered for the Best Bar or Pub award, and the V&A Dundee is in the running for Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival for its Tartan Exhibition.

The regional awards will take place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh on September 26. Regional winners will then battle it out at the national final in November.

There are a total of 15 regional categories in this year’s programme, and entrants to all categories must evidence how they have embraced best practice covering the four key areas of a low carbon economy, inclusivity, thriving communities and Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland director of destination development, said: “It is fantastic to see such a strong representation from Dundee and Angus in the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards. These entries show the strength and depth of the tourism offer in region, from quality accommodation and unique experiences to examples of innovation events and thriving businesses. I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition.”

Steven Walker, awards industry panel chairman, added: “Advancing to the regional finals signifies that these businesses, events and individuals are among the finest in the country. On behalf of the panel, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all finalists.”