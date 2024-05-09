Forfar and Broughty Ferry on Lidl site wishlist

Lidl is looking to relocate its Forfar store and is actively seeking an alternative site. (Google Maps)

Broughty Ferry and a new location for its Forfar store have made it to a wishlist of potential locations for new Lidl stores.

It comes as the discounter announces plans to open hundreds of new stores across GB, creating thousands of new jobs.

The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.

The company also introduced enhancements to its store estate, including the roll-out of electronic shelf labels, all of which have supported Lidl’s record growth, with market share now standing at eight per cent. It is also doubling down on its commitment to making good food accessible to everyone. New store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across GB and grow its record high market share further.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”

He continued: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

"We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.”

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.