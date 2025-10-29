Forest School family fun

Forever Wild Outdoors CIC hosted its first ever Halloween Forest school family event in Desborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are a small community interest company offering forest school activities throughout the year for the local community. At this event we had over 60 people come together to join in with Halloween fun.

We would like to thank Asda, Kettering and Tesco Extra, Kettering for the donation of 20 pumpkins per store for our families. Each family was also to carve and decorate a pumpkin at our event and take home to display in the lead up to Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forever Wild Outdoors CIC opened in October 2018. Located on a four-acre private woodland site in Desborough. Caron and Rebecca worked together many years ago at a nursery running their forest school, they always had a dream of owning their own Forest School.

Caron and Rebecca from Forever Wild Outdoor CIC with the donated pumpkins.

With the help of family and friends and a local site they are able to provide holiday clubs, family stay and plays, well being events and much more for the local community. They have worked hard to build the community interest company up whilst both working full time in the education sector. Caron and Rebecca plan to hold more family events through 2026 as well as the popular holiday clubs.